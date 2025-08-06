Armagh footballer Callum O’Neill celebrates one year in business for HEAT

HEAT Health and Fitness owner and Armagh footballer Callum O'Neill.

​Belleek and Armagh footballer Callum O’Neill is set to celebrate one-year in business for his Newry gym, HEAT Health and Fitness.

The gym is unique to the area in that it runs the same class throughout the day, and is open to people of all abilities.

“We run 45-minute cardio classes and it's all low-impact," O’Neill explained, when he spoke to the Newry Reporter ahead of the anniversary.

“It's the bike, the rower and the ski, three different machines. There are no weights, it's all at your own pace, at your own intensity, and everyone works with their own heart rate sensors, which they can see via live feedback on the screen during class.

HEAT Health and Fitness classes operate using three low-impact cardio machines: the row, the ski and the bike.

“It's 45 minutes in and out, job done. It's pay-as-you-go, there are no commitments; convenience and flexibility is what we're about for all ages and all abilities. I always use the example of my mother. She had done nothing for 20 years, and is now in four times a week.

“Just the other morning she was in a class beside a professional boxer, Fearghus Quinn, who is at the elite level of his sport. But they can work in the same class at the same time, they just take it at their own pace, and they're both have their own goals.”

When he wasn’t happy in his previous line of work, O’Neill decided to take the leap of faith last year, stating that he ‘always wanted to do something for myself’.

“I had done five years using my food science degree after graduating," he said.

Participants have their heart rates monitored which allows them to work at their own pace and set their own goals.

“I had worked in a couple of different companies and a lot of food factories, and my role was making new products, but I was moving jobs a lot. Then I realised it was maybe not the job, but the career, I always wanted to do something for myself.

“I said if I wasn't going to do it now, when was I ever going to do it? So, I took the leap around last May or so, handed in my notice, and just decided to go for it. I have that to fall back on if I need to, so it was risk free in my head.”

As with anyone opening a new business, you need a selling point, and when it comes to HEAT, there is no comparison in the local area.

“It's quite niche. We do five classes a day and it's the same class, we're not doing a range of stuff, ” said O’Neill.

“There are a lot of great gyms out there: CrossFit, small group PT, weightlifting, as well as a lot of different ones doing yoga and pilates as well.

“My thing was that it's just a different option for people, and if people that don't want to go to those classes, they can try this. If they like it, great. It's just to try and get more people moving, and get them healthier, get them fitter.

“I took a bit of inspiration from a place called BikeRowSki down south, they've a couple of different franchises, and I'd done a couple of classes myself. I couldn't understand why they weren't up here, because I thought it was great, and I thought you feel brilliant after it. So, I said I'd bring it to Newry myself.”

A typical day for O’Neill can be quite hectic – and starts very early – but he sees himself as having the lucky role of not participating in the class.

“I start early but I'm not the only one. I have the easy bit here, I just come in and shout at them, they actually have to come in and do the class.

“There are a lot of ones in every morning here at six o'clock, so I'm up around quarter past five and in here for just before six. I take a break during the day, that's where I do all my admin, and I'm running the business, a lot of which is like marketing and social media. I do all that myself, and respond to enquiries and all that.

“And on the evenings I'm not training, I'm back in here at five o'clock and get home around nine. It can be a hard battle sometimes, especially when I was in full flow with Armagh, but I'm managing it okay so far.”

With the one-year anniversary coming up next week, O’Neill was asked to reflect upon the past 12 months.

Whilst so many things have gone very well, he says – like most business owners – that he will always be looking for ways to improve things.

“There are definitely a lot of things that could improve,” he said.

“When you're working in it every day and being ambitious, you always want it to be busier, you want it to be more successful, but I suppose if you do take a step back you have to look at the positives.

“I've survived the first year in business, we've got a good group of regulars there, a good community coming, with a lot of them in multiple times every week. It's enjoyable but it's tough. There are some good days and some bad days, same as any line of work, but yeah, it's going alright.

“Sometimes, as an Irish man, you have to give yourself a pat on the back, we're not very good at it. You're always comparing yourself to other gyms and other businesses that you see are flying and some days you might have quieter classes. But they're five, 10 years down the line, so you just have to keep showing up every day, and provide a good service and you'll get there in the end.

“You're always trying to do something better, something different, like even within the last year, we've added a lot to our classes. We're just adding bits on every time, we're always looking at areas to improve and, once we do get busier, then we'll try and get busier again. You're never going to be satisfied, really.”