Armagh Ladies secure Senior status for 2026 as managers Joe Feeney and Darnell Parkinson step down
Armagh prevailed thanks to a strong first-half showing to defeat Donegal in the TG4 Ladies Senior Football Championship relegation play-off in Stewartstown and ensure their top flight status for 2026.
Joe Feeney and Darnell Parkinson’s Armagh, with the wind to their backs for the opening 30 minutes, soared clear with five points in the opening seven minutes, Niamh Reel picking off two points.
After a lull in the game and Jodie McFadden having a goal chance go wide for Donegal, Armagh continued their dominance as Lauren McConville and Caroline O’Hanlon hit a brace of points, with McFadden getting Donegal on the board just before the break.
O’Hanlon converted a free to make it 0-11 to 0-1 at the break, but Donegal started well in the second half, as McFadden kicked a point 30 seconds in and Cait Gillespie fisted over from close range.
Armagh did respond as Catherine Marley broke through to point, while Reel kicked another free for her fourth score of the game.
Katie Dowds hit a great point into the wind for James Daly’s side, but they then lost captain Róisín Rodgers to a black card as the game entered the final quarter.
Rodgers returned to play with just the one point scored in that time as O’Hanlon kicked another free to restore the ten-point lead.
And as McFadden and Reel traded late frees, it was Armagh who ensured their safety, while Donegal will face Leitrim in the relegation play-off final, with the loser being relegated to the TG4 Intermediate Championship next season.
MATCH STATS
Armagh: A Carr; M Ferguson, C Towe, R Mulligan; E Druse (0-1), M McCann, G Ferguson; C Marley (0-1), C O’Hanlon (0-4, 4f); L McConville (0-2), A McCoy, (0-1) E Lavery; K Mallon, N Henderson (0-1), N Reel (0-5, 4f).
Subs: Caoimhe McNulty for Lavery (36), A Mackin for Mallon (53), L Marsden for Marley (57), L Kavanagh for McCann (59).
Donegal: C Friel; S McFadden, A Temple Asokuh, S McFeeley; B McLaughlin, E McGinley, C Gillespie (0-1); R Rodgers, R McColgan; S White, K Dowds (0-1), F McManamon; A McDermott, J McFadden (0-3, 2f), N Boyle.
Subs: E Gallagher for McFadden, M Bennett for McDermott (both 43).
Referee: Anthony Marron (Monaghan).
Parkinson and Feeney stepping down
Armagh managers Darnell Parkinson and Joe Feeney announced their intention to step down from their roles following the game, and subsequent conclusion to the 2025 season.
Armagh LGFA announced the news via a statement which read:
‘Armagh have been notified that the joint management team of Darnell Parkinson and Joe Feeney will be stepping down as the senior team management.
On behalf of Armagh, we extend our sincere thanks to Darnell, Joe and the backroom team for their contribution to our senior team for the 2025 season.
We thank all those involved on the management team, their partners and families for their time and commitment to the Armagh cause.
We wish the entire management and backroom all the best in their future endeavours.
Back to Back Ulster titles and senior retention leaves a strong foundation for the future of Armagh football.
Sinéad Reel, Armagh Chairperson on behalf of Armagh LGFA Executive Committee’