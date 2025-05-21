​Armagh looking to put Ulster final disappointment in the past and overcome Derry in All-Ireland Series opener

Ross McQuillan celebrates his goal for Armagh against Derry in the league. Pic: John Merry

All-Ireland SFC Group 4 Round 1. Saturday May 24 (5pm) at The Box-It Athletic Grounds: Armagh v Derry

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Armagh are in a position which they unfortunately know all to well: having to pick themselves up for the All-Ireland Series after suffering disappointment in the Ulster final.

The Orchard County matched Donegal stride for stride for 90 minutes of football two weeks ago, but came out on the wrong side of the result by a solitary point – meaning the county's wait for a first Anglo Celt title since 2008 goes on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, if Armagh have shown anything in the last few years it has been resilience, as they bounced back from Ulster Final losses to top their group in 2023 and 2024, of course going on to lift the Sam Maguire trophy last season.

Armagh defeated Derry 4-24 to 1-18 in the league in March. Pic: John Merry

Manager Kieran McGeeney's job over these two weeks will no doubt have been to lift the heads of his players and remind them of what they achieved last season.

But he will also be acutely aware that there is no time for the players to feel sorry for themselves as they enter into the 'Group of Death' with three Division 1 sides lying in wait.

Furthermore, Armagh begin their campaign against the 'weakest' side in the group Derry, who were relegated with no victories from their seven Division 1 league matches, which concluded with a 15-point hammering by Armagh at the end of March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following their tussle against the Oak Leaf County this weekend, Armagh take on 2023 All-Ireland champions Dublin, who put the cat amongst the pigeons by defeating Pot 1 side Galway in Salthill last weekend.

Wing backs Ross McQuillan and Jarly Og Burns have been in fantastic form recently for Armagh. Pic: Brendan Monaghan

The Tribesmen remain one of the very best teams in the country and will have a bone to pick with Armagh, having lost to McGeeney's side in the All-Ireland final last year.

​

Selection headaches for Armagh

​

Rian O'Neill returned to the Armagh panel several weeks ago. Will he feature on Saturday? Pic: John Merry

Having been plagued with injuries throughout the league, Armagh's availability issues have been clearing up over the past few weeks, which will make picking a starting XV a tough task for McGeeney and his management team.

Goalkeeper Ethan Rafferty's place in the team seems fairly secured, after impressive displays in the Ulster Semi-final and final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was turned over only once on his kick-outs against Tyrone, and was awarded Man of the Match by the BBC for his performance against Donegal, where he pulled off three spectacular saves and scored 0-3.

In the full back line, Paddy Burns is in good form; he kept Tyrone dangerman Darragh Canavan relatively quiet in the semi-final, before being switched to keep Oisin Gallen under wraps in the final, as the Donegal corner forward was giving Barry McCamrbidge a tough time.

Derry retain most of the squad which won back-to-back Ulster titles in 2022 and 2023. Pic: John Merry

In the half-back line, you could argue wing backs Ross McQuillan and Jarly Og Burns are in the best spells of form in their career. The new rules seem to have leant themselves well to the energetic, all-action running that both players provide. Plus, they have shown their quality in attack, consistently chipping in with scores.

Derry won't need to be reminded of McQuillan's abilities, as he was outstanding in their group match last season, and when the two counties met in the league earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McGeeney has a decision to make in midfield, as Callum O'Neill has gone from being an extended panel member to starting four straight games and he has impressed – particularly against Tyrone in the semi-final.

However, the Belleek man did have a quiet Ulster final, and with Niall Grimley getting fitter with each passing week, McGeeney may opt for the Grimley-Crealey duo in the middle, which played a key role in Armagh's Sam Maguire success last year.

Then in the forward line, Armagh were given a potential huge shot in the arm, as Rian O'Neill returned to the panel ahead of the Ulster Final.

The 2024 All Star has been Armagh's marquee forward over the last five or six years, and with the new rules allowing for more space and two-point shots, he could be a difference-maker during the All-Ireland Series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his absence, older brother Oisin O'Neill has stepped up and has been delivering for Armagh – especially from outside the two-point arc. The St Colman's teacher hit 0-16 across three Ulster Championship matches.

Armagh's stand-out forward against Donegal was a different Oisin however, Oisin Conaty. The Tir na nOg man was unlucky not to win the Man of the Match award, having kicked 0-6 all from play.

The 2024 Young Footballer of the Year is certainly a player for the big occasion, as he won the Man of the Match award in the All-Ireland final last year.

Armagh will be hoping that fellow 2024 All Star Conor Turbitt is close to full fitness, having come in off bench in their last two games. Furthermore, veteran forwards Rory Grugan and Andrew Murnin have been having excellent seasons but were both quiet Ulster final – they'll be keen to prove a point in the All-Ireland Series.

​

Can't take Derry lightly

​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In March 2024, all was well for Derry after they won the Allianz Football League Division 1 title, defeating Dublin in Croke Park.

However, it has been all downhill from there for the Oak Leaf County, who have won just once in 70 minutes (against Westmeath) in their last 14 League and Championship matches.

However, Derry retain most of the squad which won back-to-back Ulster titles in 2022 and 2023, and any team with talents such as Brendan Rogers, Conor Glass and Shane McGuigan can't be underestimated.