Armagh need one more win to ensure league safety feels Conor Turbitt

Armagh’s Conor Turbitt goes past Kerry’s Tom O’Sullivan during their All-Ireland SFC Semi-final meeting last July.

​Allianz Football League Division 1 Round 6. Saturday March 15 (5.30pm) at Austin Stack Park: Kerry v Armagh

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Armagh and Kerry renew acquaintances this weekend in a rematch of last year’s epic All-Ireland Semi-final.

The Orchard County came from five points down to topple the Kingdom and book their spot in the decider for the first time since 2003.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the stand-outs that day for Kieran McGeeney’s side was Conor Turbitt – who scored 0-4 – and he spoke to the press after Armagh’s most recent win against Dublin two weeks ago, which saw them move up to fourth in the table.

Armagh's Conor Turbitt celebrates the win over Kerry last July.

“You probably don’t want to take your foot off the gas too much, I still think we need another win to ensure that we stay up,” he said, with Armagh just two points clear of the relegation zone.

“The last time we went up (to Tralee) there was some atmosphere at that game. Our crowd follow us home and away and we will expect a big crowd down there as well.”

Regarding the win over Dublin, Turbitt said that it ‘feels good’ but that the team still have areas where they can improve, with the Championship right around the corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our fans follow us home and away. Even when we were warming up, the Dubs were behind the goals and we knew it was going to be some atmosphere. Whenever they got their leg up, their fans started to come in and we went through a bit of a rough patch. We steadied the ship and, thankfully, got over the line.

Armagh's Barry McCambridge gets to grips with Kerry's David Clifford during the 2024 All-Ireland Semi-final.

“We are still probably suffering in that third quarter and that’s something we want to tidy up. I think we are getting better, especially with the new rules. You are learning on the pitch and it is going to take a bit of time, but teams are getting fitter and the ball is getting faster.

“It is all leaning into Championship time. We are looking forward to, hopefully, getting another win and staying up and keeping ourselves up and then looking forward to the Championship."

“It is that momentum thing and it is something that we are going to have to work out. Try to settle it down and get the ball to the other side of the pitch. It can be tough with the new rules, with the ball having to be kicked out long. When a team puts a big press, you aren’t getting the chance to get away that quick, short and then try and work the ball up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It can be frantic and you can suffer. It took us two or three kick-outs to get the ball up the pitch and, whenever we did, that’s when we probably settled it down.”

Darragh McMullen has made a great impact for Armagh in this year's league campaign.

Turbitt’s Clann Eireann clubmate Barry McCambridge famously found the net against Kerry last year and that sparked Armagh’s comeback.

McCambridge – who was one of three nominees for Footballer of the Year in 2024 – found the net yet again last time out, as Armagh swatted the Dubs aside 1-20 to 1-12

“Barry seems to be popping up with these at times,” said Turbitt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But that’s what we had last year as well, we had a spread of scorers. It took us a long way last year so, hopefully, it does again this year.”

Speaking of Clann Eireann, 2024 was a wonderful year for Turbitt, McCambridge, Tiernan Kelly, Sean McCarthy and Daniel Magee, as they added to their Sam Maguire trophy win in July by bringing the Gerry Fegan Cup back to Lurgan in October.

However, Turbitt says that whilst the success was enjoyed, a long season meant that it took some time for the Clann Eireann boys to get themselves back ready for another long year ahead.

“I didn’t really get back into training until the first match of the league,” said Turbitt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After a year like that, after an All-Ireland winning year, I think a lot of the boys came away with wee niggles and it took us a long time. Especially when you are going straight into the club season, you don’t get that time to rest, so whenever the club campaign ended, it took myself and the Clann Eireann boys a few weeks to get ourselves back fit and refreshed.

“Championship time is approaching and we want to be fresh leaning into Championship.”

Being All-Ireland champions comes with an added level of pressure to perform and a target on Armagh’s backs, but Turbitt feels that the team are handling it well and are using their experience from last year.

“I think we are just enjoying our football for the main,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whenever you go that far into an All-Ireland, there’s a lot of learnings that you take from those games that you try and take into this year and we are. Hopefully it just carries through and we will see those learnings and hopefully we will get stronger and stronger.”

Armagh’s 2025 campaign hasn’t been helped by a raft of injuries, with seven players who started the All-Ireland final last year unavailable.

However, opportunities have opened up for the likes of young players Darragh McMullen and Tomas McCormack, whilst Oisin O’Neill and Peter McGrane returned to the team last time out.

“We’ve always prided ourselves on the squad,” said Turbitt.

“I don’t know how many players we had missing from the All-Ireland final last year. Those boys, hopefully, are starting to come back in and we are only going to get stronger and the competition for places is going to get better.

“We are looking forward and, hopefully, these boys can get themselves fit come Championship time.”