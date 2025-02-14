​Armagh travel to Ballybofey for tough meeting with Donegal

Armagh’s Oisin Conaty drives past Donegal’s Phillip Doherty during last year’s Allianz Football League Division 2 final. Pic: John Merry

​Allianz Football League Division 1. Sunday February 16 (3.45pm) at MacCumhaill Park: Donegal v Armagh

Armagh travel to Ballybofey on Sunday for the latest chapter in what is quickly becoming Ulster football's most interesting competitive rivalry.

The Orchard County squared off with Donegal three times last season and in those games all that could separate the two sides was one point and a penalty shootout.

The sides drew during the league 12 months ago, before Donegal got the better of Armagh 0-16 to 0-15 in the Division 2 final at Croke Park. The same two counties were involved in an epic tussle at St Tiernach's Park for the Ulster Final in May and once again there wasn't much to split them.

Armagh’s Andrew Murnin pictured during last year’s Ulster final. Pic: John Merry

But it was the Tir Chonaill men who hoisted the Anglo Celt Cup following a penalty shootout. However, they would no doubt have traded that away for the ultimate prize, the Sam Maguire Cup, which Aidan Forker proudly lifted on the steps of the Hogan Stand in July.

Indeed, there was very nearly a fourth meeting between the sides on the grandest stage of them all.

On Saturday July 13 Armagh booked their spot in the All-Ireland final after a win against Kerry. Victory for Donegal over Galway the next day would have meant a first all-Ulster All-Ireland final in 21 years.

With Jim McGuinness' side unbeaten in their previous three meetings with Kieran McGeeney's team, they surely would have fancied another crack at them. However, Donegal came up short against Galway and were left to rue a shot at the Sam Maguire slipping through their fingers.

Donegal manager Jim McGuinness Pic: ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

In fairness, Donegal weren't on many people's radars as genuine All-Ireland contenders heading into the 2024 season. But that has all changed now and with each passing performance, more and more people are tipping McGuinness to bring home the Sam Maguire in his second season as manager – just as he did in 2012.

His side could not have started their season any better, as they have defeated football giants Dublin and Kerry in their first two league matches, and will have their sights firmly set on making another statement and taking down the All-Ireland champions.

Whilst Donegal are in fine form at present, Armagh have plenty to be positive about too. They showed some vulnerability in a disappointing performance against Galway in Round One, but they responded superbly to trounce their fierce rivals Tyrone 1-23 to 0-18 last time out.

Goalkeeper Ethan Rafferty was the star of the show, as he stormed forward to kick 0-5. He figures to once again be a key man on Sunday. Oisin Conaty and Rory Grugan were Armagh’s best players in their loss against Galway, and they carried that form into the win over Tyrone, with both men involved in the build-up for the game’s only goal.

That goal was converted by Andrew Murnin, another player who was in contention to win the Man of the Match award. He seems right at home in the new rules, as he can dominate the skies in the middle of the park and hang around the edge of the square for goal opportunities.

Another positive was the defensive work-rate of Jemar Hall and Greg McCabe – who didn’t feature in last year’s All-Ireland final – and they will have given Kieran McGeeney and his staff a selection headache going forward.

Sunday’s trip to Ballybofey won’t be easy, but Armagh are the All-Ireland champions for a reason and they will back themselves to finally get one over on Jim McGuinness, at the fourth time of asking.