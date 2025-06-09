Armagh U14 girls bring home the All-Ireland title

8 June 2025; Armagh captain Gemma Marsden lifts the cup after the LGFA All-Ireland U14 Bronze Final match between Limerick and Armagh at Coralstown/Kinnegad GAA in Westmeath. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

LGFA All-Ireland U14 Bronze final: Armagh 3-10 Limerick 3-8

Armagh claimed the All-Ireland U14 Bronze Championship title with a two point win over Limerick in an entertaining tie in Kinnegad.

The Orchard County made up for loss in the Gold final last year to overcame a gallant Limerick side.

Limerick created a goal chance inside the opening minute but Ciara McCarthy shot wide.

8 June 2025; Armagh players celebrate with the cup after their side's victory in the LGFA All-Ireland U14 Bronze Final match between Limerick and Armagh at Coralstown/Kinnegad GAA in Westmeath. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Grace Stewart got Armagh’s opening point in the second minute.

Armagh keeper Niamh Jordan made a fine save from Eve Egan in the sixth minute.

Armagh got their second point in the ninth minute. Limerick had to wait until the 18th minute before they got their first score on the board; Emma Halley with a pointed free.

Gemma Marsden and Halley traded points before Ciara O’Reilly found the back of the net for the Orchard County in the 19th minute.

8 June 2025; Armagh players celebrate with the cup after their side's victory in the LGFA All-Ireland U14 Bronze Final match between Limerick and Armagh at Coralstown/Kinnegad GAA in Westmeath. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Stewart’s effort came off the butt of the post minutes later as Armagh went in search of further scores.

Halley got her third point in the 25th minute to cut the gap to three points.

A point from sub Pippa Mooney saw Armagh lead 1-4 to 0-3 at the break.

It was a one point game in the 32nd minute when substitute Eavan Lyons scored a fantastic goal. Eve Egan levelled matters two minutes later.

8 June 2025; Action during the LGFA All-Ireland U14 Bronze Final match between Limerick and Armagh at Coralstown/Kinnegad GAA in Westmeath. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

In the 36th minute Limerick took the lead for the first time. It didn’t last long and 1-1 in the space of one minute saw Armagh in front again by three, with sub Alex Quinn getting the goal.

Jordan pulled off an excellent save in the 41st minute to deny Egan.

In the 46th minute Armagh stretched their lead to seven points. Limerick, though, battled back and a goal from Halley in the 47th minute cut the deficit to four.

Marsden replied with a point for Armagh before Halley palmed the ball to the net in the 50th minute to leave just two between the sides.

It was end to end stuff in the closing stages.

In the 55th minute O’Reilly grabbed her second and Armagh’s third goal.

Limerick got late points but Armagh held on for the win.

MATCH STATS

Scorers - Armagh: C O’Reilly 2-2, A Quinn 1-1, G Marsden 0-3, G Stewart 0-2, P Mooney, M Campbell 0-1 each.

Limerick: E Halley 2-4 (1f), E Lyons 1-1, E Egan 0-2, L Collins 0-1

ARMAGH: N Jordan; L Woods, S Lavery, J Donnelly; C Moriarty, A Reid, L Egan; A Coleman, E McCormack; G Stewart, G Marsden, M Campbell; K Cumiskey, C O’Reilly, A O’Neill.

Subs used: P Mooney, M Campbell, A Quinn, J Nugent.

LIMERICK: E Culhane; E Dowling, C Bresnan, L Healy; M Kitson, K Riall, C Youta; K Williams, S Hanley; C McCarthy, M Conneely, L Stokes; E Egan, E Halley, S Lynch.

Subs used: L Healy, L Collins, J Frawley, E Lyons, M O’Brien, N Reidy, A Carr, A McDonnell, A McNamara.

Referee: Anthony Campbell (Derry).