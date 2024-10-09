Armagh's Rory Grugan and Ethan Rafferty looking forward to challenging Division 1 in 2025

Armagh footballers Rory Grugan (left) and Ethan Rafferty.

​Following the news that Armagh Senior Football Manager Kieran McGeeney and his backroom team will be staying on for 2025, Rory Grugan and Ethan Rafferty said that they are looking forward to the challenges that being All-Ireland champions will bring.

Before looking ahead, Grugan reflected on the 10 weeks since Armagh raised Sam Maguire in Croke Park, and he described it as ‘a very special time’.

“It's hard to believe that it is that long ago actually,” he said.

“It still feels like it was about a week ago, but it's hard to put into words that feeling at the end at the final whistle. It's something you always dream about and to see it come to fruition was very special.

Armagh's Rory Grugan.

“In the days after there are a lot of moments which stick in my mind, even coming back here [The Box-It Athletic Grounds] on the Monday evening.

“It was a very special time, and I'm still on a bit of a high.”

Looking ahead to 2025, Grugan admitted that Armagh have gone from the hunters to the hunted, but he says that is to be expected when you climb the mountain top and win the All-Ireland crown.

He also noted that Division 1 will be extremely difficult next year with Kerry, Dublin, Derry, Tyrone, Donegal Galway and Mayo laying in wait.

Armagh's Ethan Rafferty.

“It's only natural that people are going to be coming for you now,” said the Ballymacnab man.

“It's a very difficult Division 1 and teams are going to be looking to go and beat the All-Ireland champions. It's no bad thing, it's something which we have always wanted and it's something that comes with the territory.

“We like to think that keeping that squad together, with the depth we have, there are going to be a lot of boys really pushing on and they want to get their spot. That's going to serve us well hopefully into next season.

“It was good to see Kieran get officially ratified for 2025... there was no vote this time, funny enough. So, we're all pushing on and ready to go again so it's great.”

Armagh goalkeeper Ethan Rafferty echoed the sentiments of his team-mate regarding the fact that a difficult Division 1 campaign lies ahead. He also says that he is ‘delighted’ that Kieran McGeeney will remain as manager for next year.

“As Armagh fans we were obviously delighted about the win, but as footballers we realised very quickly that yes, we can enjoy it, but we'll be going into probably the toughest National League there has been in a long time.

“It was good to get that thing settled with Kieran and having him back in is great. Now we can start to look forward, start planning and return to training.

“I didn't really think that his job was in jeopardy. He's the right man for the job, all the boys want him there and he brings an unbelievable set-up to it. People don't realise how much he cares about Armagh football.

“I'm delighted that he's back, and I know fine rightly that he is going to be pushing for a second one, and we're all going to be in the same boat.”