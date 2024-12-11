Carrickcruppen are 'back up to where we want to be' says POTY Eoin Woods

​Eoin Woods pictured during his Man of the Match display against St Paul’s.

​It was a superb season for Carrickcruppen who won the Intermediate Football Championship crown and for Eoin Woods, who picked up the honour of Player of the Year at Armagh GAA’s recent club awards night.

Woods, who kicked an impressive 1-5 all from play against St Paul’s in the Championship decider and was the Camlough side’s go-to man throughout the entire campaign, was joined on the All Star XV by his team-mate Oisin O’Hare, who also picked up an All Star for his hurling exploits with Craobh Rua.

Woods spoke to us about winning the accolade of Player of the Year, and how happy he was for O’Hare to also receive recognition.

“It was great,” he said.

“You don't set out at the start of the year to win those things, you set out to win the Championship. But it is always nice to be acknowledged at the end of the year for your part in winning it.

“Oisin was brilliant all year; he's one of our go-to man markers. He's obviously as good at hurling as he is at Gaelic, so fair play to him for that.

“There probably could have been a few more boys on that team from ourselves, but that's the way it goes.”

Carrickcruppen were touted as one of the favourites to win the Championship from the start of the year, but going up against the likes of Pearse Ogs and St Paul's presented its fair share of challenges.

However, Woods says that the team regrouped after a disappointing 2023 season and thrived on building momentum as the year went on.

“In 2023 we went out early, so we had to regroup this year and not look too far ahead.

“We ended up second in the league when a few results didn't go our way. Then we topped our group, but once we got to the quarter-finals we knew that anybody could win or lose.

“After the Tullysaran game, I had said that maybe it could come down to us and St Paul's and that's how it ended up happening, and we were just happy to get over the line.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game against St Paul's because it always is. But thankfully we came out on the right side of the result, for once. I actually can't remember the last time that we beat St Paul's.

“For us, whenever we had breaks in between games we organised friendlies, because we're the kind of team that if we sat for too long we could become dormant. We prefer to keep it going and we definitely built momentum game by game.”

The reward for Carrickcruppen is a return to Senior football for next year, and whilst it is an exciting time for the club with young players Eoin Kane and Micheal Hughes making their mark this year and the likes of Armagh Minor captain Shea Loughran coming through, Woods says that consolidating their place at Senior grade is the number one priority.

“We're back up to where we want to be next year in Division 1B, competing in Senior football again,” he said.

“We can't look too far ahead, it'll be a case of trying to stay in Division 1B. We have a good few young players coming through in the next few years to push us on. Eoin Kane and Micheal Hughes gave us a massive boost this year.

“So, the goal will be to stay up, give the Championship a good rattle and see how far we can go.”