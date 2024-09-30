​Carrickcruppen defeated in the Armagh SFC Final by strong Clann Eireann side

Clann Eireann's Roisin Mulligan and Carrickcruppen's Ciara Garvey pose with the Marie Hoye Cup. Pic: Brendan Monaghan

​Buttercrane Armagh LGFA SFC Final: Clann Eireann 0-15 Carrickcruppen 1-4

​Clann Eireann were too strong for Carrickcruppen in miserable conditions in Sunday’s Armagh SFC Final at Silverbridge.

The first half was closely fought, with the first three scores all coming from frees. Megan Cinnamond put Carrickcruppen ahead, before Niamh Murray twice converted from dead ball situations at the other end.

Niamh Coleman – who had a superb game in midfield for the winning side – kicked the first score from play of the game, but then Cruppen were given a huge shot in the arm when they found the net.

Ciara Garvey’s shot dropped short and was palmed into the net by the experienced Caroline O’Hanlon to give the Camlough side the lead on 15 minutes.

Tiarna Grimes responded for Clann Eireann but O’Hanlon added to her earlier goal by splitting the posts to restore her side’s advantage.

However, from that point on the reigning Ulster champions Clann Eireann started to take over the game, and they scored the final four points of the half via a Murray free, Niamh Coleman and two from Grimes.

Clann Eireann carried their form into the second half and scores from Eimear McConaghy and Grimes pushed their lead out further, before Niamh Henderson had a goal chance blocked by Rebecca O’Reily and goalkeeper Anna Carr denied Meabh McCamrbidge.

However, the Lurgan side continued to chip over points via McConaghy, Murray (two) and Niamh Henderson (two).

Catriona O’Hagan scored two late consolation scores for Cruppen, whilst Clann Eireann could have pushed their lead out further but Murray was denied from the penalty spot by an Anna Carr save.

MATCH STATS

Clann Eireann scorers: Niamh Murray (0-5, 4f); Tiarna Grimes (0-4); Niamh Coleman (0-2); Niamh Henderson (0-2); Eimear McConaghy (0-2).

Carrickcruppen scorers: Caroline O’Hanlon (1-1); Catriona O’Hagan (0-2); Megan Cinnamond (0-1, 1f).