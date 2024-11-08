Carrickcruppen's players celebrate with the Atty Hearty Cup after they defeated St Paul's in the Armagh IFC Final. Pics: John Merry

​Ulster IFC Quarter-final. Sunday November 10 (1.15pm) at Celtic Park: Ballinderry v Carrickcruppen

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Carrickcruppen are back in the Ulster Championship having won the Atty Hearty Cup for a second time in four years, but manager Barry Flynn says that his side will have to learn their lessons from 2021, when they were eliminated in the opening round.

​Buoyant after winning a first Championship title in 17 years, Flynn felt as though his side took their eye off the ball heading into their Ulster Quarter-final against Tir na nOg Randalstown three years ago – a game which they lost 2-14 to 1-11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This time around however, Cruppen are intent on doing all they can to ensure that their Championship campaign extends longer into the winter.

Eoin Woods has had a fantastic campaign for Carrickcruppen this year.

“We want to put on a better showing than we did three years ago,” he said.

“For the boys who were there, they are a bit more mature now and they recognise that they didn't cover themselves in glory that day. It's a regret that we weren't able to get more of a rattle at Ulster.

“I'm definitely getting a different vibe at training. The last time we hadn't won anything at Senior level for 17 years, so there was a big outpouring of emotion – especially considering that we came from Division 2B.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I definitely got the vibe that winning Armagh was a full stop. There is a different atmosphere about the squad now. We're in a better mental frame of mind heading into Ulster this time.”

Blaine Hughes returned to action in the county final.

Flynn explained the approach this year, saying that a three-week gap allowed his players to deservedly blow off some steam having won the county title, but that they have had time to lock in and get ready for what’s ahead.

“They had a couple days of partying – the younger boys for maybe a bit longer than some of the older boys.

“They were back in the gym on the Wednesday night to sweat the beer out, were back to the pitch on the Friday after the match, and then had the following weekend off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In 2021 we had a five-week gap between the Armagh final and Ulster, which was an awful long time to try and keep the wheels turning.

“This time with a three-week cycle we were able to give them that extra week to have a bit of downtime.

“We’re back into our usual two-week cycle which we operated with in Armagh between the quarter-final and semi-final and then the semi-final and final. We put in a heavy week last week, but we'll tone it down this week leading into the game.”

Eoin Woods was the stand-out performer for Cruppen in the Armagh Championship, and he saved his best for last by scoring 1-5 all from play in the final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oisin O’Hare and Adam Matthews have led a disciplined defence, captain Jack Cunningham has driven the team forward from midfield, and teenager Eoin Kane has provided a dynamic option in attack.

The Camlough men were also boosted by the return of Armagh goalkeeper Blaine Hughes, who came back from his MCL injury to play in the county final.

Despite that, this weekend’s opposition Ballinderry – who overcame Faughnavale in a replay in the Derry final – will provide a stern test.

“Ballinderry obviously came through after a replay, so we have got to watch them twice now,” said Flynn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You're never short of getting footage of teams, but I don’t think that you get a true reflection of a team without seeing them in the flesh.

“Ballinderry are a big club; they were an established Senior club in Derry for a long time and it probably hurt them to be playing Intermediate. They pose a big threat and have plenty of boys who need watching.

“But I think we have seen enough in terms of who we want to pick out to cover certain players.”