​Crossmaglen finish strong to see off Armagh Harps away from home

Crossmaglen midfielder Stephen Morris (pictured) found the back of the net as his side defeated Armagh Harps 1-17 to 1-12 on Thursday evening.

​Armagh Senior League A: Armagh Harps 1-12 Crossmaglen Rangers 1-17

​Crossmaglen picked up their third win in six league games on Thursday evening, as they saw off Armagh Harps by five points in an entertaining contest at Abbey Park.

The Rangers needed their young players and some unsung heroes to step up, as they were without a host of important players.

County players Oisin an Rian O’Neill, Cian McConville and James Morgan were absent, whilst Ronan Fitzpatrick and James Teelan missed out through suspension and Aaron O’Neill missed out with injury.

Crossmaglen captain Callum Cumiskey (pictured) chipped in with 0-2 on Thursday evening.

However, Armagh U20 player Aaron Haughey impressed with 0-3, and won three kick-outs in a row late on when the game was in the balance.

Experienced heads Callum Cumiskey and Stephen Morris popped up with key scores, whilst full forward Daniel Cumiskey finished with 0-4 – including impressively converting a two-point free from 50 metres out with the last kick of the game.

Tight first half

Crossmaglen started brightly and moved 0-4 to 0-0 ahead with scores from Odhran Kieran, two from Dara O’Callaghan (one free) and Haughey.

It took the home side nine and a half minutes to register their first score, which came off the boot of Dara McCloskey. Sean Kelly almost found the net for the Harps moments later, and although his shot beat goalkeeper Miceal Murray, Cross defender Odhran Caraher was able to stick out a leg and deflect the ball over for a point instead.

Whilst Armagh Harps weren’t able to raise a green flag, Crossmaglen had no such problems on 14 minutes, as Finn Cumiskey looked to fist over, but his shot hit the post and rebounded out for Morris to coolly slot into the bottom corner of Conall McCann’s net.

Eoin Murtagh grabbed an immediate reply for his side, but Cross led 1-5 to 0-3 when Paul Hughes blasted over from close range.

The Harps were right back in it on 18 minutes however, as Oisin Hughes clipped a high ball into the full forward where team captain Ryan McShane received possession, turned his marker inside out and blasted the ball past Murray and into the net.

Just as the Harps had done, Cross fashioned an immediate response, with Haughey slotting over, but the home side reeled them in and drew level with scores from Luke McKeever, McShane and Oisin Hughes.

There were worrying scenes however, as referee Jake Magill had to stop the game due to a nasty collision between Crossmaglen’s Pierce Blessing and Armagh Harps defender Darragh Murphy.

Both players had to go to hospital as a precaution, but thankfully both were responsive and able to walk unassisted.

The away side took a one-point lead into the changing rooms at the half-time whistle following a tap-over free from O’Callaghan.

Cross pull away late on

The Rangers were first off the mark in the second half through Daniel Cumiskey, but Oisin Hughes answered back for the Harps.

It took 38 minutes for the first two-pointer of the game to be scored, and it came from the boot off Crossmaglen captain Callum Cumiskey from a free, to put his side three ahead.

Half-time substitute Tom O’Kane replied for the hosts, as he converted two one-point frees in the space of as many minutes. There was then a two-point swing, as Harps man James Walsh hit the post and Cross went down the other end and converted through Harry Cumiskey, after a lay-off from Rico Kelly.

Oisin Hughes (free) and Haughey traded scores before Daniel Cumiskey gave Cross a three-point lead with 10 minutes to play.

The deficit increased to four when Haughey won his third straight kick-out, Cross worked it to Morris and he slotted over.

To the Harps’ credit, an O’Kane free and another score from McShane set up a nail-biting finish, but Cross kept composed down the home stretch and closed out the win.

They dominated possession of the ball and a Hughes free put them three ahead, before Daniel Cumiskey nailed a long-range two-pointer off the ground to put the icing on the cake.

MATCH STATS

Armagh Harps: Conall McCann; Sean Kelly (0-1), Sean Farry, Conn Stevenson; Rory McGrath, Darragh Murphy, Ciaran Moore; Jayson Hughes, James Walsh; Tadhg Grimley, Eoin Murtagh (0-1), Oisin Hughes (0-3, 1f); Luke McKeever (0-1), Ryan McShane (1-2), Dara McCloskey (0-1).

Subs used: Shane McKeown, Tom O’Kane (0-3, 3f).

Crossmaglen Rangers: Miceal Murray; Eugene McEntee, Odhran Caraher, Ryan Martin; Finn Cumiskey, Callum Cumiskey (0-2, 1tpf), Harry Cumiskey (0-1); Stephen Morris (1-1), Pearse Blessing; Odhran Kieran (0-1), Paul Hughes (0-2, 1f), Dara O’Callaghan (0-3, 2f); Aaron Haughey (0-3), Daniel Cumiskey (0-4, 1tpf), Patsy Finnegan.

Subs used: Liam Blessing, Rico Kelly.

Referee: Jake Magill.