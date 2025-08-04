Draws made for the Armagh Senior and Intermediate Football Championships
In the Senior Championship, the group that will have people talking is Group A. Killeavy and Culloville are high on momentum having won the Division 1A and 1B titles respectively, whilst Clan na Gael reached the final in 2023 and 2024 and will have hopes of going on another deep run. Whilst Maghery may not be the same side who won the title in 2016 and 2020, they still pack a punch with talents such as Aidan Forker and Ciaran Higgins and will be hard to beat on their own pitch.
Group B is hard to call with Madden, Mullaghbawn and Cullyhanna all believing that they’re capable of finishing in top spot, whilst fierce south Armagh rivals Crossmaglen and Silverbridge collide in Group C. Crossmaglen ended the Bridge’s season last year at the preliminary quarter-final stage.
Clann Eireann are looking to make it back-to-back Gerry Fegan Cup wins, and they take on Armagh Harps, who they narrowly defeated in the quarter-finals last year, as well as last year’s Intermediate champions Carrickcruppen and Dromintee.
The Intermediate Championship is hard to call, with Division 2A league winners Tullysaran hoping to make it a double.
Ballymacnab and Sarsfields both came down from Senior last year, and they meet in Group D. Furthermore, St Paul’s will be hoping to finally get their hands on the title, having lost in the final in four of the last five seasons.
Fixtures will be announced later this week.
Draws in full:
SENIOR
GROUP A: Killeavy, Clan na Gael, Culloville, Maghery
GROUP B: Madden, Mullaghbawn, Cullyhanna, Pearse Ogs
GROUP C: Crossmaglen, Silverbridge, Granemore, St Peter’s
GROUP D: Clann Eireann, Armagh Harps, Carrickcruppen, Dromintee
INTERMEDIATE
GROUP A: Keady, Whitecross, Forkhill, Collegeland
GROUP B: Tullysaran, Shane O’Neill’s, Wolfe Tones, Clann Eireann II
GROUP C: St Paul’s, Belleek, Grange, Annaghmore
GROUP D: Sarsfields, Ballymacnab, Derrynoose, Tir na nOg