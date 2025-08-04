​Draws made for the Armagh Senior and Intermediate Football Championships

Killeavy meet Clan na Gael in Group A of the Armagh Senior Football Championship, which starts in two weeks.

​League football is done and the countdown for the Championship is on now in Armagh after the draws were made for the Senior and Intermediate grades on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the Senior Championship, the group that will have people talking is Group A. Killeavy and Culloville are high on momentum having won the Division 1A and 1B titles respectively, whilst Clan na Gael reached the final in 2023 and 2024 and will have hopes of going on another deep run. Whilst Maghery may not be the same side who won the title in 2016 and 2020, they still pack a punch with talents such as Aidan Forker and Ciaran Higgins and will be hard to beat on their own pitch.

Group B is hard to call with Madden, Mullaghbawn and Cullyhanna all believing that they’re capable of finishing in top spot, whilst fierce south Armagh rivals Crossmaglen and Silverbridge collide in Group C. Crossmaglen ended the Bridge’s season last year at the preliminary quarter-final stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clann Eireann are looking to make it back-to-back Gerry Fegan Cup wins, and they take on Armagh Harps, who they narrowly defeated in the quarter-finals last year, as well as last year’s Intermediate champions Carrickcruppen and Dromintee.

The Intermediate Championship is hard to call, with Division 2A league winners Tullysaran hoping to make it a double.

Ballymacnab and Sarsfields both came down from Senior last year, and they meet in Group D. Furthermore, St Paul’s will be hoping to finally get their hands on the title, having lost in the final in four of the last five seasons.

Fixtures will be announced later this week.​

Draws in full:

SENIOR

GROUP A: Killeavy, Clan na Gael, Culloville, Maghery

GROUP B: Madden, Mullaghbawn, Cullyhanna, Pearse Ogs

GROUP C: Crossmaglen, Silverbridge, Granemore, St Peter’s

GROUP D: Clann Eireann, Armagh Harps, Carrickcruppen, Dromintee

INTERMEDIATE

GROUP A: Keady, Whitecross, Forkhill, Collegeland

GROUP B: Tullysaran, Shane O’Neill’s, Wolfe Tones, Clann Eireann II

GROUP C: St Paul’s, Belleek, Grange, Annaghmore

GROUP D: Sarsfields, Ballymacnab, Derrynoose, Tir na nOg