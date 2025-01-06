​‘Everyone will get a chance to impress’ for Armagh in 2025 says joint-manager Darnell Parkinson

Armagh players makes their way to the pitch to warm up before their match against Meath last year. Pic: Seb Daly / Sportsfile

​Armagh Ladies are under new management for 2025, with Joe Feeney and Darnell Parkinson replacing Greg McGonigle in the hot seat, and Parkinson says that if players are performing well in training, they will be given a chance to impress in the league.

“We have three or four girls who have just been promoted up from the county Minors,” he said.

“As hard as it is going to be for them to break in, we are stressing to them that they're not in the squad to make up the numbers, they're here to challenge the established starting players because that will have the affect of pushing them on as well, which is what they need too.

“There are also a number of girls who were on the panel last year but maybe weren't regular starters who are really impressing, such as Moya Feehan, Mave Lennon, Eve Lavery, girls like that. We're telling them that if they're impressing in training and impressing in friendlies then they are going to get their chance.

Darnell Parkinson in action for Pearse Ogs in 2012. Pic: PressEye

“It is up to every player to compete for their spot in the team once again.”

​The former Pearse Ogs player says that whilst training is one thing, he and Feeney are looking forward to the beginning of the league in two and half weeks’ time.

“Speaking from the management side of it, myself and Joe can't wait to get started,” he said.

“Training is great, but it is matches which are the most important, because that's where you do the most learning. We had one friendly already, and another postponed due to the weather.

Joe Feeney in action for Armagh in 2009. Pic: PressEye

“In terms of the league, we're away to the All-Ireland champions which is good as it gets. That will be a real test for us.

“In training we have had reduced numbers because we gave the Clann Eireann girls (All-Ireland Club Semi-finalists) an extended break.”

Last season Greg McGonigle’s side won the NFL Division 1 title for the first time in the county’s history and followed that up by winning the Ulster Senior Championship title and reaching the last four of the All-Ireland Championship.

Whilst Armagh were sad to see McGonigle go, they retain continuity as Parkinson and Feeney were members of his backroom team in 2024.

“It was a shock for everyone when Greg stepped away at the end of last season,” Parkinson conceded.

“But the backroom team had made plans to stay on for 2025 and the players wanted us to be there. So, then it became a matter of ensuring that everyone who wanted to stay here, remained a part of it. The next logical step was to appoint from within.

“Me and Joe are delighted to be here and it's great for the players to have that bit of consistency and continuity.”

Parkinson also discussed the importance of Armagh getting off to a good start if they are to retain their league title.

“Last year, the goal was simply to stay up in Division 1,” he said.

“It was the first time in several years where two teams got relegated, and having just been promoted it was our target to avoid relegation. Then after the first few games, the targets changed, and we started to look up the table.

“This year we start away to Kerry, home to Tyrone, then away to Dublin. So we face the All-Ireland champions, a very strong Dublin side and a Tyrone team who are newly promoted and will be chomping at the bit to play against us.

“I don't think we could have asked for a tougher start, but those are the games you want. At this stage, it's very much a case of trying to get a few points on the board and then after those three games we will evaluate where we're at and set our targets accordingly.”