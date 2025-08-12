Everything you need to know as the Senior Football Championship gets underway in Armagh

Clann Eireann and Crossmaglen are amongst the favourites to win the Gerry Fegan Cup this year. Pictured are Crossmaglen’s Rian O’Neill and Clann Eireann’s Tiernan Kelly. Pic: John Merry

​League football is done and it’s time for the Armagh Senior Championship to get underway this weekend.

​The format mirrors that of the inter-county All-Ireland SFC with four groups of four. The top team in each group will book their place in the quarter-finals, the bottom team will exit the Championship and second and third placed teams will meet in the preliminary quarter-finals.

It’s a hard Championship to call with many teams believing that this is their year. Can Clann Eireann go back-to-back or will Crossmaglen reclaim their crown? Can Killeavy do the double having won the Division 1A league title? Can Clan na Gael finally get their hands on the Gerry Fegan cup after losing the final in each of the last two seasons?

In this preview, we’ll look at all four groups and let you know what to keep an eye out for in the coming weeks!

​Can Steven McDonnell and Marty Clarke lead Killeavy to glory? Pic: Sinead's Snaps

GROUP A: Killeavy, Clan na Gael, Culloville, Maghery

Group A is the best group on paper, as there figures to be little to split them from top to bottom.

Killeavy are the in-form team having won 11 of their 14 league matches en route to claiming the title. Coached by legendary forwards Steven McDonnell and Marty Clarke, they have been the top scorers in Armagh, with the likes of Fergal Boylan and Ciaron O’Hanlon dangerous on the attack, whilst goalkeeper Shea Magill is a dead ball specialist.

Their defence will be fit to hold their own too, with county panellists Conor Magennis and Gareth Murphy, and former Armagh U20 captain Lee Rice amongst their ranks.

Clan na Gael have reached the final in each of the last two seasons, but fallen short. Can they claim the Gerry Fegan Cup this time around? Pictures is Clans attacker Stefan Campbell. Pic: John Merry

In Round, 14, Killeavy consigned Clan na Gael to relegation to Division 1B, so the Lurgan men will be out for revenge. Similarly, the south Armagh side will want payback after being knocked out of the Championship in each of the last two seasons by the Clans.

Armagh stalwart Stefan Campbell captures most of the attention whenever the Clans play and they’ll be leaning on him heavily once again this year. Shane McPartlan has also been a star player for Ronan McMahon’s side, as he finished as the Championship’s top scorer in both 2023 and 2024.

Those two are the lynchpins in an otherwise very young Clan na Gael team. Although Callum O’Neill is suffering with an injury, the likes of Jack Lavery and Michael McConville have more than made their mark at Senior level in the last few years.

Whilst Killeavy have form and Clan na Gael have youth on their side, Culloville have a combination of both. Powered by the likes of Taidgh O’Neill, Fergal Kieran and James King who were part of their U21 Championship winning team last year (beating Clan na Gael in the final) they won the Division 1B title with a game to spare, and picked up 22 points out of a possible 28.

Culloville carry momentum into the Championship after winning the Division 1B title. Pictured with the trophy are captains Fergal Kieran and Fearghal Traynor.

Culloville’s rise in recent years has been remarkable, as they have climbed from Division 2B in 2021 to Division 1A for next season, and they won’t fear anyone.

Also in the group are Maghery, whose league form wasn’t much to write home about, but they’ll be a different animal come the Championship. The 2016 and 2020 champions are littered with experience – not least with Armagh captain Aidan Forker as part of the ranks – whilst Ciaran Higgins is as hard-hitting a defender as you’ll find anywhere within the county.

Although Maghery aren’t the contenders they once were, they still pack a punch, especially at home. They defeated eventual champions Clann Eireann at home in last year’s group stage, so will fancy a scalp against either Clan na Gael or Killeavy.

GROUP B: Madden, Cullyhanna, Mullaghbawn, Pearse Ogs

Cullyhanna meet Madden in a mouth-watering fixture on Friday evening. Pictured is Cullyhanna's Ross McQuillan. Pic: John Merry

Whilst Group A is exciting for how unpredictable it is, Group B is exciting for the fact that three teams will have genuine aspirations of topping the group.

With all due respect to Pearse Ogs – who were relegated to Intermediate football for next year – they face an uphill task in this group against three teams who made the last eight of the Championship in 2024, with all three teams also a part of Division 1A for 2026.

Madden are desperate to get over the line this year having fallen short at the semi-final stage in each of the last two seasons. Mark Harte’s team will back their chances of going all the way, as Niall and Conor Grimley’s shooting is tailor-made for taking advantage of the two-point arc, whilst livewire forwards Darragh McMullen and Joe Sheridan can cause problems for any side.

In recent years, the Rapparees have also been renowned for having one of the best defensive systems in Armagh – they allowed the fewest amount of points against of any team in Division 1A.

However, they’re under pressure immediately, as they head to south Armagh to take on Cullyhanna on opening night.

The St Patrick’s men have been steadily building in recent years, since winning the All-Ireland Intermediate Championship title in 2024. Last season, they pushed Crossmaglen all the way in a pulsating quarter-final, only to lose out by a point with Cross hitting a stoppage-time winner.

This year, they’ve secured promotion from Division 1B and they’ll look to cement themselves again as one of the top contenders for the crown.

County man Ross McQuillan had his best year yet in orange and white this season, with Jason Duffy also pivotal in midfield. If Cullyhanna can topple Madden in Round One it will set Group B up superbly. However, they themselves have a tough away trip, as they head to Mullaghbawn in Round Two.

Mullaghbawn kept their place in Division 1A by the slimmest of margins on the final day, but they were certainly more than able to hold their own in the top flight. Champions Killeavy needed scores with the last kick of the game to beat Declan Campbell’s side on both occasions they met. They also did the double over their fierce rivals Crossmaglen.

The return of Eoghan McDonnell at full forward is a massive boost to the team, and he made his impact against Killeavy three weeks ago by scoring 0-8. Elsewhere, in Fergal O’Brien they have one of the most exciting prospects in Armagh football. Last season, despite playing centre half-back he continually drove forward and kicked scores off both feet.

Furthermore, if Declan Loye can balance playing for Mullaghbawn alongside his season with Warrenpoint Town, the Chú Chulainn men won’t fear anyone. His Man of the Match display against Clann Eireann in 2022 lives long in the memory.

Whilst those three teams all harbour ambitions of a long campaign, they will have to be mindful not to take their eye off the ball against Pearse Ogs. The Armagh City men are underdogs in this group, but with quality like Rhys Stevens and experience like Paul Duffy, they might be able to pick up a shock result and set the cat amongst the pigeons in Group B.

GROUP C: Crossmaglen, Silverbridge, Granemore, St Peter’s

Crossmaglen and Silverbridge are certainly no strangers when it comes to Championship football in recent seasons. In fact, Crossmaglen ended the season of their local rivals in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2024.

Silverbridge will breathe a sigh of relief that this year when they meet Cross it’ll be a group game not a knockout match, but if the form guide holds true, they could be playing off for top spot in the groups and a place in the quarter-finals.

Crossmaglen – as always – will be right in the mix as contenders for the Gerry Fegan Cup, however, an injury to Oisin O’Neill does hurt their chances. They’ll be hopeful that his brothers Rian and Aaron and cousin Cian McConville have the necessary firepower to lead Cross to glory.

The Rangers have been able to blood youth into the team such as Aaron Haughey, Ryan Martin and Eugene McEntee, whilst remaining the most experienced team in the Championship with stalwarts such as James Morgan, Paul Hughes and Callum Cumiskey.

For neighbours Silverbridge, they’ll be hopeful of getting over a disappointing Division 1A league campaign which saw them lose 12 games out of 14.

However, the Harps men still have plenty of quality throughout their team. Like McQuillan of Cullyhanna, Jarly Og Burns experienced his best season yet in the orange and white of Armagh and will hope to carry that form into the Club Championship. Furthermore, Sean Conlon and Tiernan Murphy have emerged as key men in the forward line in recent seasons.

Silverbridge were also boosted by Fergal Reel taking over the team midway through the season. Reel enjoyed a great 2025 campaign as Louth U20 manager, taking them all the way to the All-Ireland final.

Whilst the Bridge will have their Round Three game against Crossmaglen circled on the calendar, they will have to be wary of an upset against either Granemore or St Peter’s.

Granemore have plenty of Senior Championship experience, having reached the final in 2022. The mid Armagh club have classy players such as All Stars Cathal O’Hare and Karl McQuaid, but haven’t been able to get close to reaching those heights again in recent years.

However, with Eoghan O’Neill doing plenty of damage on the scoreboard, they secured a very respectable third-placed finish in Division 1B and will fancy their chances of picking up a few results in the Senior Championship.

The remaining team in the group are St Peter’s, who come in with low expectations, having been relegated from Division 1B.

Players such as Niall McConville and Aaron Findon will be expected to lead the charge for the Lurgan men, and they’ll hold hopes of snatching a result and progressing through the groups after they finished the league in good form.

They defeated Cullyhanna, Maghery and Granemore in their last three games, but it wasn’t enough to keep them in Senior football for 2026.

GROUP D: Clann Eireann, Armagh Harps, Carrickcruppen, Dromintee

Clann Eireann are hoping to make it back-to-back Senior Championship titles, and in order to give themselves the best chance of making that a reality, they will be out to top their group.

Armagh county stars Tiernan Kelly, Barry McCambridge and Conor Turbitt will once again be pivotal to their chances of success, but Ruairi Lavery’s team have depth in abundance.

Sean McCarthy has played a starring role in defence in the past few seasons, whilst the Magee brothers Daniel and Emmett have the energy to cover every blade of grass. Conor McConville has been an ever-present in midfield, and Ruairi McDonald helps take a large chunk of the scoring load off Conor Turbitt.

If they can hit top form, they’ll be hard stopped.

Out to do that however are Armagh Harps, who pushed Clann Eireann close in last year’s quarter-final. Joe McElroy is the team’s stand-out player whilst captain Ryan McShane continues to be a key man in attack, alongside Tom O’Kane.

The Harps are one of the most unpredictable teams in the competition, as highlighted by their inconsistent league form.

Pascal Canavan’s side looked consigned to relegation when they were blown away by Madden by 11 points, but pulled off a huge draw away to Crossmaglen in Round 13, before defeating Mullaghbawn by six in the final round, where anything other than a win would have seen them drop to Division 1B.

The Harps also claimed away wins to the eventual top two sides Killeavy and Clann Eireann, but suffered eight defeats in 14 games. They can beat anyone if they’re at their best, but consistency is an issue.

Two south Armagh sides – Carrickcruppen and Dromintee – round out the group and there looks to be nothing between them. Cruppen won away to Dromintee in the league, whilst Dromintee won away to the Camlough men.

Last year’s Intermediate champions have achieved their goal of staying up in Senior and with a young core of players, which includes exciting forwards Eoin Woods and Eoin Kane, they will want to establish themselves at Senior level in the next few years. They also boast as good of a goalkeeper as any with All-Ireland winner Blaine Hughes in the sticks.

Dromintee will lean on their own All-Ireland winner Aaron McKay, who played in midfield during the league, to be their stand-out performer, and they too have a dynamic young duo of forwards, with Jack McArdle and Fionn Toale impressing in front of the posts.