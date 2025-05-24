​Goals make the difference as Armagh U17s topple Dublin by 14 points

The Armagh and Dublin U17 captains with referee Christopher Brady.

​All-Ireland U17 B Championship Quarter-final: Armagh 5-12 Dublin 2-7

The Armagh Minors were at their blistering best in Crossmaglen on Saturday afternoon, as they hit the back of the net five times in a 14-point demolition of Dublin.

Full forward Harry Fearon was in fantastic form, as he hit a hat trick of goals, whilst midfielder Daithi O’Callaghan chipped in with 1-4.

Armagh ahead by six at the break

Although Armagh would go on to have great joy in front of goal, it was Dublin who had the first chance to raise a green flag, but Mubarak Salami’s shot hit the post.

The two sides then traded points with O’Callaghan nailing a ‘45 and Dublin’s Ryan Ennis landing a one-pointer from just inside the arc.

However, the Dubs would indeed raise a green flag just seven minutes into the game. Finn McGinnis’ soccer-style shot was saved at full stretch by Padraig Finn, but Tadhg Coyle gathered the rebound the found the bottom corner.

It was end-to-end at this stage with Armagh’s Ronan Martin (free) and Thomas Olarte scoring either side of a Tom O’Ceallaigh score for the visitors.

But the Orchard side broke through and found the net when Conal Wilson’s long ball found Fearon, he shrugged off his marker and chipped the Dublin goalkeeper with a sublime finish.

Fearon followed that goal up with a point moments later, before Brendan Ferreira finished off a well-worked move for the home side.

Barra Murray’s side were in the ascendancy now and they put their foot on the accelerator with two further goals in the space of three minutes.

Keelan McEntee offloaded to the onrushing O’Callaghan and Armagh had a 4v3. The Carrickcruppen midfielder went on his on way though, and finished past Finn Byrne and into the net.

Then, Ryan Dynes picked out Martin with a long ball, and he got out in front of his marker and laid it off for Odhran Reel, who kept his composure and slotted home in the one on one to make it 3-5 to 1-2.

That lead increased via another O’Callaghan ‘45, but the Dubs finished the first half well to cut the deficit to six points, with Salami showing great strength to break through two tackles before firing in his side’s second goal.

Then, Cillian McCabe converted a free to keep the Dubs within touching distance going into the changing rooms.

Armagh surge to victory

Dublin were showing signs of life, as a two-point free from their goalkeeper Byrne got them to within four early in the second half, but that’s as close as they would get to reeling Armagh in.

McEntee got himself on the scoreboard for Armagh before Reel hit two points in quick successon.

Then, they hit their fourth goal of the afternoon when Dynes fed Fearon, and he kept his shot low and beat the ‘keeper.

Dublin’s Byrne then converted a ‘45, but any hopes of a comeback were dashed when Dynes and Fearon combined once again. On this occasion it took Fearon two bites at the cherry, but he rolled in his shot on the rebound to confirm his hat trick.

Armagh had another goal-scoring opportunity for Wilson, but he opted for the safer option of the fisted point.

Armagh then concluded their scoring for the day when O’Callaghan nailed a two-point free to take his personal tally to 1-4.

Dublin substitute Sean Bolger added a late consolation point – his side’s only score from play in the second half – before Armagh very nearly added a sixth goal.

Wilson went for the glory, but Byrne pulled off an impressive save at full stretch.

It mattered little in the end however, as soon after the referee put his whistle to his mouth and confirmed Armagh’s 14-point victory.

They now move into the last four of the competition, but at the time of writing the don’t know yet of their opponents.

On the evidence of Saturday’s display, which followed a 15-point win over Westmeath, the Orchard men will be right in the mix for glory.

MATCH STATS

Armagh: Padraig Finn; Tomas Fox, Gavin O’Rourke, Donncha Aherne; Brendan Ferreria (0-1), Cormac Murphy, Conal Wilson (0-1); Daithi O’Callaghan (1-4, 2’45, 1tpf), Keelan McEntee (0-1); Thomas Olarte (0-1), Padraic Toal, Ryan Dynes; Odhran Reel (1-2, 1f), Harry Fearon (3-1), Ronan Martin (0-1, 1f).

Subs: Danny McGurgan for Martin (52), Robbie McKee for Murphy (58), Shea Rafferty for Reel (58).

Dublin: Finn Byrne (0-3, 1tpf, 1’45); Harry Warnes, Jack O’Keefe, Gareth Hayes; Zach Donegan, Jack Heffernan, Liam Patten; Matthew Farrell, Finn McGinnis; Tom O’Ceallaigh (0-1, 1f), Ciaran Clifford, Ryan Ennis (0-1); Cillian McCabe (0-1), Mubarak Salami (1-0), Tadhg Coyle (1-0).

Subs: Joshua Murray for Patten (41), Sean Bolger (0-1) for Clifford (44), Andrew Blanker for Farrell (48), Caoilinn O’Connell for McCabe (52), Oran Hurley for O’Keefe (58).

Referee: Christopher Brady (Monaghan).