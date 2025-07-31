Holding his own with the best: Callum O’Neill reflects on his breakthrough year in orange and white

Armagh's Callum O'Neill drives past Derry's Ethan Doherty and Conor Glass during their league meeting in March.

After two years on the panel and some bad luck with injuries, Belleek man Callum O’Neill broke into the Armagh team this year and more than held his own, giving manager Kieran McGeeney another valuable option in midfield for the years to come.

O’Neill got onto the panel in 2023, but saw his debut stalled by not one, but two shoulder injuries.

However, in February this year he came off the bench against Donegal, and in doing so, became the first Belleek footballer to wear the orange and white of Armagh since Seamus Savage in 1991.

O’Neill would go on to start against Derry in the last round of the league, as well as in all of Armagh’s Ulster Championship games.

Callum O'Neill made his Championship debut for Armagh against Antrim in April.

“I injured both shoulders, but thankfully they're well screwed together now, so we shouldn't have any trouble,” he said, when he sat down with the Newry Reporter last week.

“I first came into the panel in 2023, and you think you're playing well, and I suppose back then you think you deserve to be playing. But once you get in for a while, you realise the huge jump in standard coming from club football up to county.

“It does take you a while to get up to that level, and this year I was lucky enough, I was playing well, I got a bit of a break at the last league game against Derry at home, and that's all it takes.

“Sometimes it's a bit of good luck, somebody happens to be injured or get injured during training, and you can step in. You just have to be ready in those environments.

Callum O'Neill has returned to playing football for his club Belleek in recent weeks.

“It was the same last year in a lot of ways, Niall Grimley and Barry Cambridge coming in for the All-Ireland Series (and playing well), that's just how it works. But yeah, it was satisfying after putting in those couple of years to get onto the pitch.”

O’Neill certainly caught the eye that day against Derry, competing well against one of the best midfielders in Ireland Conor Glass, and the imposing Anton Tohill.

His performance allowed him to keep his place for the Ulster Championship, where he made his Championship debut against Antrim and had his best performance of the year against Tyrone, playing a starring role as Armagh saw off the Red Hand by a point.

O’Neill says that he was able to gain confidence from competing and holding his own against players of the calibre of Brian Kennedy and Conn Kilpatrick.

Callum O'Neill says that he looked to experienced players like Aidan Forker (pictured) when he broke onto the panel in 2023.

“I suppose over the last couple of years I've always been watching them boys from the stand, and I'm going, ‘I'm as good as they are’, and you always feel that you want to prove your point.

“I suppose then when you get on and you do perform, it's quite rewarding, and it gives you a bit of confidence then to push on and improve again for next year.

“It’s the same as owning a business, you’re never satisfied and can always improve.”

Armagh don’t lack for experience, with players such as Aidan Forker, Rory Grugan and Stefan Campbell involved in the team for over a decade, and O’Neill says that he has learned a lot from those players in his three seasons on the panel.

“The lads have been there a long time, they've seen it the whole way through, from Division Three right the way up,” he said.

“They know what it takes, and what it has taken them to get there. The standards, the level of preparation that you need, and they're very good at sharing advice. You can even just watch them, you don't even have to be asking them questions, just watch how they go about things in terms of preparation off the field, and then standards that they set themselves on it.

“All the boys have been well talked about in the media, because they've been there, they've done it for the last 10 years, and got Armagh on the whole way to the top. So yeah, it's been great to be able to sponge off them boys, and hopefully we'll get to learn from them a wee bit more now over the next couple of years.”

Armagh’s season unfortunately came to an earlier end than was hoped, as they were beaten by eventual champions Kerry in the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

However, the beauty of the GAA is that once the county season comes to a close, the players can always return back to their clubs and get back playing with some lifelong friends, and representing their local community.

“We're straight back into a relegation battle, so there's no pressure there," laughed Callum. However, since our chat last week, Belleek defeated Keady – a result which keeps them in Division 2A for 2026.

“We were back out the following Friday night in a local derby against Whitecross, so it was straight back into the thick of things. It’s a different challenge, and you can put the county season behind you. Yes, we'll see where we can do better, but it's nice to get back into playing club football, and playing with your mates.

“We have a good close group in Belleek there, that have all come through together from 16, 18, all the way through, and we're trying to bring Belleek up. We want to improve the standards. We've got up from Junior up to 2A, and we feel like we can hold our own there, so it's a nice, different challenge.”

