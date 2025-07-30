How things stand with one round to go in the Armagh leagues

Culloville won the Division 1B title this year with a game to spare. Pictured is Culloville’s James King.

​The Armagh Football Leagues reach their conclusion this week, and we have you covered for what to look out for, as well as what teams are confirmed as going up, going down or title winners.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​

Division 1A

Killeavy’s title win and Silverbridge’s relegation leaves five out of eight teams with nothing to play for in the top flight.

Mullaghbawn are still in danger of relegation going into the final round. Pictured is forward Eddie English.

Title chasers Crossmaglen, Clann Eireann and Madden will have to contend with a top four finish and subsequently a top seeded position for the Senior Championship Group Stages, after missing out on top spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Silverbridge knew that they were already relegated down to Division 1B heading into last Friday’s game against Clan na Gael, but they will want to defeat Madden this weekend to get some momentum heading into the Championship.

That leaves Mullaghbawn, Armagh Harps and Clan na Gael with something to play four in Round 14 – as all three teams are in relegation danger.

Harps host Mullaghbawn with the winner assured of safety. A draw would also be enough to keep Mullaghbawn afloat. The Clans will secure their status by avoiding defeat against Killeavy.

Carrickcruppen retained their place in Senior football with victory over Pearse Ogs last week. Pictured is 'Cruppen forward Aaron Anderson.

If the Harps fail to win they’ll be relegated. Clans will be relegated if they lose and Harps beat Mullaghbawn. And Mullaghbawn will be relegated if they lose and the Clans avoid defeat.

Division 1B

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most of Division 1B is wrapped up with a game to spare, as Culloville are champions, Cullyhanna are promoted in second place and St Peter’s are relegated.

However, there is a blockbuster clash between Maghery and Pearse Ogs on Friday night, which will see the winners confirmed as safe, but the losers relegated.

Granemore, Carrickcruppen and Dromintee are battling it out for two places in the top half, which will see them avoid Pot 4 of the Senior Championship Group Stages.

Division 2A

Whilst Shane O’Neill’s and Whitecross are confirmed as relegated and Tullysaran and Sarsfields are confirmed as the top two, there is still plenty of potential drama in the final round, which takes place tonight (Wednesday).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tullysaran are one point clear at the top of the table and are on the brink of securing a place in Senior football for the first time in the club’s history.

However, they still have a job to do against Ballymacnab – who want a spot in the top four – and if they slip up, Sarsfields are primed to take advantage.

The High Moss men host Belleek, and if they better Tullysaran’s result, they will win the Division 2A crown and make an immediate return to Senior grade.

Elsewhere, St Paul’s take on Keady in a match where the winner will be guaranteed a spot in the top four, and prime seeding for the Intermediate Championship.

Division 2B

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derrynoose meet Wolfe Tones in a dramatic encounter, where the winner will be crowned as Division 2B champions.

Whilst the Tones will win the title if they win the game, there is also the possibility of them falling out of the top two promotion places, as Grange take on Forkhill.

Whoever wins that game will jump Wolfe Tones in second spot, if they are unable to defeat Derrynoose at home.

Clann Eireann II and Collegeland have been relegated.