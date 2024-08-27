'It's not too often we come to Dromintee and beat them' says Mullaghbawn's Fergal O'Brien

Mullaghbawn's Fergal O'Brien (pictured) had an impressive game as his side defeated Dromintee on Monday night.

Cormac Leonard Armagh SFC Group D Round 2: Dromintee 0-10 Mullaghbawn 1-12

​Centre half back Fergal O’Brien put in an outstanding performance on Monday night, as Mullaghbawn won by five points and knocked neighbours Dromintee out of the Championship.

O’Brien stormed forward to kick four points from play, whilst corner forward Niall Loye’s goal on the stroke of half-time was a crucial score.

O’Brien spoke after the game, saying that Mullaghbawn needed a reaction following a 13-point loss at the hands of Armagh Harps in Round One.

“Definitely. We didn't do ourselves any justice against the Harps, we didn't play at all,” he said.

“We were chomping at the bit to get back at it on Tuesday night and go again for this game. It's nice to win the local derbies – it's not too often we come to Dromintee and beat them, so it's definitely nice.”

It was a miserable night with strong winds and heavy rain, and the key phase of the game came when Mullaghbawn dominated the end of the first half and the start the second, outscoring Dromintee 1-7 to 0-1 across this period.

Points from Pauric Mackin and Fergal O’Brien had the visitors one in front before they broke on the counter attack and Loye finished superbly into the bottom corner of the net, skidding his shot past the fingertips of Stephen Dyas.

Dromintee’s Cathal McKenna got the last score of the first half, but Mullaghbawn opened the second with five points in a row via Mackin, Fergal O’Brien, two Eddie English frees and Ruairi O’Brien. This haf Mullaghbawn eight ahead and it appeared to be game over.

To their credit, Dromintee didn’t go away without a fight and kicked four on the bounce themselves, with the impressive Jack McArdle keeping them in the game from frees.

However, they ran out of steam down the stretch and late scores from O’Brien and Cormac Smyth saw Mullaghbawn over the line.

In his post-match interview, O’Brien agreed that Mullaghbawn’s purple patch at the start of the second half gave them the platform to go on and win.

“It was a tough night, with tough conditions to play in,” he said.

“Dromintee fairly put it up to us in the second half, so we were just lucky to get over the line. Those points at the start of the second half gave us a platform to build on.

He was modest about his own contribution to the win: “It’s not too often I get up and get scores, so it’s nice to get them whenever they come.”

Not only does the result see Dromintee exit the competition, but Armagh Harps are confirmed as group winners with a game to spare.

MATCH STATS

Dromintee scorers: Jack McArdle (0-5, 3f); Cathal O’Neill (0-1); Cathal McKenna (0-1); Ryan Hughes Snr (0-1); Ryan Hughes Jnr (0-1); Shea McArdle (0-1).

Mullaghbawn scorers: Fergal O’Brien (0-4); Niall Loye (1-0); Eddie English (0-2, 2f); Pauric Mackin (0-2); Ruairi O’Brien (0-1); Joe McCann (0-1); Marty McKinley (0-1, 1f); Cormac Smyth (0-1);

Referee: Kevin Murtagh.