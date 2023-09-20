Preview: ​It’s crunch time in the Armagh Senior Football Championship

​Only eight teams remain in the Armagh Senior Football Championship, as the contenders will look to separate themselves from the chasing pack this weekend.

​Three local teams – Crossmaglen, Killeavy and Silverbridge – remain in the competition, and will be hoping to book their place in the semi-finals.

Madden v Ballymacnab

The action begins on Friday evening at the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, as local rivals Madden and Ballymacnab face off in arguably the hardest quarter-final fixture to call.

Both sides have had terrific Championship campaigns, as Madden topped their group containing Silverbridge, Shane O’Neill’s and Armagh Harps, whilst Ballymacnab have racked up some big wins, including 18-point wins over Dromintee and Sarsfields.

Madden are known for having a tough defence to break down, and will be boosted by the return of star man Niall Grimley, but Ballymacnab’s forward line which includes Rory Grugan, Jack Grugan and Gavin McParland is amongst the most potent in the county.

Verdict: Ballymacnab

Crossmaglen v Armagh Harps

On Saturday, the two most decorated clubs in the history of the Armagh Senior Football Championship square off in Silverbridge.

Crossmaglen are reigning champions, and although they would have been disappointed to have dropped points against Clan na Gael, they responded by brushing Sarsfields and Mullaghbawn aside.

The Harps have been up and down, as despite a harrowing 15-point loss at home to Silverbridge, they have defeated Shane O’Neill’s and St Peter’s and earned a surprise draw against Madden.

However, with Crossmaglen having one of the best Gaelic footballers in Ireland in Rian O’Neill, supported by 2022 Armagh Club Player of the Year Cian McConville and legendary forward Jamie Clarke, as well as Oisin O’Neill getting back to his best following a long-term injury, Cross will be expected to get the win, and do so by a comfortable margin.

Verdict: Crossmaglen

Killeavy v Clan na Gael

Another tricky tie to call comes on Sunday evening, with last year’s beaten semi-finalists taking on a Clan na Gael side on the rise.

The Lurgan men have shown flashes of brilliance, and have the competition’s top scorer Shane McPartlan and one of the young bright spots of the Championship in 18-year-old wonderkid Callum O’Neill.

However, Killeavy see themselves as one of the top contenders to win the Gerry Fegan Cup and with Ciaron O’Hanlon back to full fitness, they’ll be coming into this fixture full of confidence following a 1-18 to 1-13 victory over Ballymacnab which earned them top spot in the group.

Verdict: Killeavy

Clann Eireann v Silverbridge

Silverbridge have been dealt a difficult draw, as they take on a red-hot Clann Eireann on Sunday evening.

The Bridge have been putting up some impressive scores, as they have hit the net nine times in their last three games – with six of those goals coming from Tiarnan Murphy. However, they’ll need him, their Armagh inter-county star Jarly Og Burns and every other player on the squad to be on top of their game if they are to stun the 2021 champions.

The Lurgan side won all three group games – by an average margin of 10 points – and with Barry McCambridge in defence, Tiernan Kelly in midfield, and Conor Turbitt up top, they will take some stopping in this year’s Championship.