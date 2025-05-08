Recent Ulster Final meetings: ​There’s always drama when Armagh take on Donegal

Armagh's Kelly Mallon and Sarah Marley hoist the Ulster SFC title after their win in 2021. Pics: Brendan Monaghan

​Armagh Ladies and Donegal meet in the Ulster SFC Final for the fifth-straight year, and looking back on their previous four meetings leaves one conclusion: There isn’t much to separate the two teams.

2021: Armagh prove to be the best in Ulster

Armagh 3-12

Armagh's Aoife McCoy pictured in action during the 2022 Ulster Final.

In 2021, 2019 Ulster winners Donegal were out to prove that they were the best in the province, having not fielded for the Championship in 2020.

However, Armagh found the back of the Tir Chonaill’s net three times in the first half (two for Aimee Mackin and one for Niamh Reel) to lead by five points at the break.

To Donegal’s credit, they fought back and got on level terms, but Armagh weren’t to be denied, with Fionnuala McKenna scoring the winner.

The Armagh players were left disappointed after losing the 2023 final.

2022: Mallon’s goal earns dramatic win

Armagh 3-17

Donegal 2-19 (AET)

Armagh Ladies made it three Ulster titles in-a-row with a win over Donegal in an epic encounter in Clones.

Donegal led 2-14 to 1-13 with the minutes ticking away and looked set to wrestle the Ulster crown from the grasps of the Orchard County.

However, Ronan Murphy’s side staged a dramatic finish with Aimee Mackin firing in a goal and Kelly Mallon equalising from a free with the last kick of the game, taking it into extra-time.

The drama wasn’t finished there, as Donegal once again found themselves ahead with the seconds ticking down, leading 2-19 to 2-17, but Armagh won a turnover high up the pitch and fed Mallon, who slammed in the winning goal at the death.

2023: Donegal get a measure of revenge

Donegal 1-10

Armagh 0-9

Donegal got a measure of revenge on Armagh for the previous two years, as they won the 2023 Ulster title in Owenbeg.

The final score-line was somewhat favourable to them however, as they scored the game’s only goal in the dying seconds to push their lead out to four points.

For most of the game, it was score for score, but Armagh’s chances took a huge blow when Aimee Mackin had to come off injured midway through the second half.

Armagh only scored one from point from that moment on and Donegal kept their composure to get one ahead, before Ciara McGarvey put the icing on the cake with a late goal.

2024: Reel wins it for Armagh

Armagh 0-17

Donegal 1-13 (AET)

Armagh came into the 2024 decider as favourites, having won the NFL Division 1 title for the first time in their history a month prior.

Although Donegal once again proved to be a tough nut to crack, the Armagh girls led by four points late on and looked set to bring the Ulster title back to the Orchard County.

However, in a flipping of the script from 2022, Donegal hit 1-1 late on through Katy Herron and Susanne White to stun Armagh and take the game into extra-time.

In the additional period, Donegal kept the momentum flowing and moved ahead in the closing stages.

But Armagh showed great character down the home stretch as a Lauren McConville point got them level, before Niamh Reel kicked the winner.