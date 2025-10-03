Semi-finals ahead in the Armagh Junior and Intermediate Football Championships

Shane O'Neill's were victorious over St Paul's in the 2022 IFC Final. Who will come out on top this Sunday?

​The Armagh Junior and Intermediate Football Championships are in the melting pot this weekend, as we’re down to the final four in each competition.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Every game will take place at The Box-It Athletic Grounds, and you would be brave to call your four winners. Here’s everything to look out for this weekend:​

Intermediate Semi-finals

Saturday October 4 (6pm)

Grange v Sarsfields

All four teams left in the IFC will feel as though they have a great chance at lifting the Atty Hearty Cup this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first semi sees Grange take on Sarsfields, in a battle where both sides have plenty of experience.

County star Ethan Rafferty has been in tremendous form for Grange, scoring an abundance of two-pointers and goals from midfield, and he’s helped out by Ben Toal, Daire Mallon and Odhran Rafferty in a potent forward line.

Sarsfields will want an immediate return to Senior football, and they’ll be leaning on experienced players like Paul and Eamonn McGeown, and Colin Stevenson.

Sunday October 5 (5pm)

Shane O’Neill’s v St Paul’s

There’ll be no love lost in this repeat of the 2022 IFC Final, which Shane O’Neill’s won with a last second goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both of these sides have won four in a row heading into this weekend, and it will likely come down to the wire once again. County men Greg McCabe and Connaire Mackin are always at the heart of everything for Shane’s, whilst Paul O’Rourke and Ruairi O’Brien are the chief score-getters.

Andrew Murnin has had a spectacular campaign this year, and St Paul’s will need him to be firing on all cylinders, with 2024 Club All Star Eoin McConville out injured.

Junior Semi-finals

Saturday October 4 (4pm)

An Port Mor v Middletown

Beaten finalists in 2024, An Port Mor are hoping to make it a league and Championship double this year, and they’ll be full of confidence after taking down another favourite Ballyhegan last time out.

They’ve suffered their fair share of injuries this year, but with players like Ryan Gorman and 2024 Junior Footballer of the Year John McLaughlin, they still boast plenty of quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Middletown have come in the long way after finishing third in their group, but they’ve every reason to believe that they can go all the way. Fionnan O’Braonain and Sean Og McGuinness are their dangermen.

Sunday October 5 (3pm)

Clonmore v Thomas Davis

With the veteran Brendan Donaghy back in the mix, Clonmore had been putting up impressive scores throughout their group phase, but they had to grind out a narrow win over St Michael’s last time out.

Thomas Davis came through the back door, but following a one-point win over Redmond O’Hanlon’s, they’ll be full of confidence. Jordan King is their go-to player.