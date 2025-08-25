​Silverbridge squeeze past Granemore at home

Silverbridge's Tiernan Murphy goes past Granemore's Ryan Nugent. Pics: John Merry

​Cormac Leonard Commercials Armagh Senior Football Championship Group C Round 2: Silverbridge 0-13 Granemore 1-8

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​

Silverbridge grabbed their first win of the Championship in a low scoring affair at home to Granemore on Sunday.

The Bridge got their first score inside the opening 10 seconds of the game. Jarly Og Burns won possession from the throw-in and carried the ball forward over 50 metres; Granemore got a hand in and the ball was loose, but Aaron Duffy soccer-style sent his shot over the bar on the half volley. Eoghan O’Neill replied from a free, before Granemore almost found the net, but Peter Carr’s low effort was drilled wide of the far post

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Granemore's Ryan Rafferty with Silverbridge's Fionnan Burns and Sean Conlon.

However, Granemore did raise the first – and only – green flag of the day on 11 minutes, when they held the ball for over 90 seconds, and finished off the move with Cathal O’Hare supplying Brendan Boylan, he rounded the Bridge goalkeeper and slotted low and into the back of the net.

Remarkably though, Granemore wouldn’t score again for the remainder of the first half. Instead, Silverbridge took full control and rattled off the next nine points.

Tiernan Murphy hit back with an outstanding two-point free from 50 metres out, and the same player converted a one-point free moments later to level the game.

Murphy continued his fine form and put the home side into the lead with a point from play, and then two up from a ‘45. Silverbridge would go on to stretch the lead out to 0-10 to 1-1 at the half-time interval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Silverbridge's Ronan Reel under pressure from Granemore's Cathal O'Hare.

They closed out the half’s scoring with points from Sean Rock, Jack Reel and two-pointer from Rock.

Granemore needed a response in the second half, but it was Duffy who pushed the Bridge further ahead. O’Neill however, grabbed their first score for over 20 minutes from a two-point free, and he followed that up from a ‘45.

Eoin Reel responded for the hosts, but Granemore finished the game the better of the two sides with four of the last five points via Carr, O’Neill (‘45), and a Carr two-pointer.

However, it wasn’t enough, Sean Conlon hit the last score and Silverbridge held on for the win.

MATCH STATS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Silverbridge Scorers: Tiarnan Murphy (0-5, 1tpf, 1f), Sean Rock (0-3, 1tp), Aaron Duffy (0-2), Jack Reel (0-1), Sean Conlon (0-1), Eoin Reel (0-1)

Granemore Scorers: Eoghan O’Neill (0-5, 1f, 1tpf, 2’45), Peter Carr (0-3, 1tp), Brendan Boylan (1-0)

Referee: Martin Hatzer.