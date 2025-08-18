Superb second half performance powers Armagh Harps to victory over Dromintee

Armagh Harps were clinical on Sunday evening, scoring three goals against Dromintee.

​Cormac Leonard Commercials Armagh SFC: Dromintee 0-15 Armagh Harps 3-12

​

A strong second half performance powered Armagh Harps to a six-point victory over Dromintee on Sunday evening.

The Harps were the more clinical side in front of goal with Oisin Hughes, Tom O'Kane and Ryan McKeown finding the net, whilst Dromintee were left to rue 18 missed shots.

The south Armagh started brightly and notched the first three points of the game with Jack McArdle (free), Oran Loughran and Cathal O'Neill finding the target. However, the Harps were soon back on level terms, as Joe McElroy was brought down inside the small square, Hughes stepped up to the spot and dispatched his effort past Dylan McGahon Malone.

The visitors continued to breach the home defence and create goal chances, and whilst James McCoy saw a half-volley effort kept out from McGahon Malone, they soon found their way through and added a second when a slick handpassing move was finished off by a low, driven finish by O'Kane.

O'Kane followed his goal up with an outstanding two-pointer to move the Harps five ahead. Dromintee then had a goal chance themselves, but Gareth Kilgallon's soccer-style effort was saved by John Daly, but McArdle converted for a point on the rebound.

McElroy and McArdle then traded scores, before points from McKeown and James McCoy had the Harps six ahead. However, Dromintee finished off the first half with a purple patch and hit the last five points of the opening period. Each member of the half-forward line got involved with Ronan Quinn nailing a two-pointer, before McArdle hit two points and Loughran closed the scoring for the half.

At half-time Dromintee probably felt as though they had been the better side, but were left to rue conceding two goals and missing a hatful of chances. In the second half however, Armagh Harps moved up a few gears and took control.

The first score after half-time was their third goal, which McKeown finished off after a superb solo run by Mark McCoy. Tommy Turley followed that up with a point, but a two-point free brought Dromintee right back into the game. The Harps rattled off the next four points though, with James McCoy knocking over two close -range frees before Oisin Hughes converted a two-point free.

Dromintee were looking to McArdle to bring them to life, and although he hit another two-point free, the Harps weren't to be denied. McElroy and James McCoy grabbed the final two points of the evening before Ryan Hughes knocked over a late score for the home side.

MATCH STATS

Dromintee scorers: Jack McArdle (0-9, 2f, 2tpf), Oran Loughran (0-2), Ronan Quinn (0-2, 1tp), Cathal O'Neill (0-1), Ryan Hughes Snr (0-1).

Armagh Harps scorers: Tom O'Kane (1-2), Oisin Hughes (1-2, 1pen, 1tpf), Ryan McKeown (1-1), James McCoy (0-4, 2f), Joe McElroy (0-2), Tommy Turley (0-1).

Referee: Enda Mallon.