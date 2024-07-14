‘The Armagh fans will go nuts, and that’s what we want’ says manager Kieran McGeeney

Jarly Og Burns

Saturday was a day that Armagh fans will never forget.

Armagh valiantly fought from five points down to defeat Kerry, and booked their spot in the All-Ireland final.

As good as Saturday was, they – both the players and indeed the fans – need to dust themselves down and go again in two weeks’ time for the next challenge.

Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney discussed the outside noise and how difficult it will be to keep the players level headed between now and July 28, but he says that he isn’t going to attempt to put a limitation on the outpouring of support the team is getting from the stands.

Blaine Hughes in action against Kerry.

“I can't control the outside, but I can control the training,” he said.

“They have been well warned over the years about the noise and the stuff that comes with that. You want your county to have that – you wouldn't be the most popular man in Armagh if you told them not to take any drink tonight.

“It's a wee bit easier now to be honest, with the two-week gap. Before, you might have had four or five (weeks). Tomorrow morning we will do our recover, there will be a lot of sore bodies, because they know that they have to get back out on Tuesday, because they'll know who they're playing.

“They'll have six sessions max, to be able to do anything of quality.

Conor Turbitt in action against Kerry.

“Will Armagh go nuts? Yes, there is no doubt about that. But they're entitled to do it. That's the whole point of supporters and the occasion, and I want them to do that.

“We want our county to enjoy the build-up to the All-Ireland final.”