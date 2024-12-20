​‘The onus is on the players’ for new rules says referee Kevin Faloon

Armagh GAA referee Kevin Faloon (middle, in blue) spoke about how difficult it will be for both players and officials to get used to Gaelic football's rule changes in 2025.

​The sport of Gaelic football is set to change forever with a raft of new rules being trialled in the 2025 season.

​It won’t be easy for the referees to get everything right, but Armagh referee Kevin Faloon spoke about the challenges that both officials and players are facing as they try to get to grips with the rules ahead of competitive fixtures starting at the end of January.

“I suppose you're never going to know how the rules are going until you're in the middle – that goes for players and officials,” he said.

“At times the players are talking me through the rules and we're talking each other through the rules. It's going to take time to get used to, but we're just going to have to get used to them because they're into the rule book.”

Some rules appear to be pretty straightforward for players to adhere to and for referees to enforce, but Faloon admitted that some rules will be more challenging than others to keep on top of.

“The 3v3 will be hard (to enforce),” he said.

“But it is up to the players to know the rules and know that if they break the rules, there will be a severe penalty. The onus is on the players more than anyone else – stay within the rules and there won't be an issue.”

Faloon admitted to being sceptical of some of the changes, but he says that they will reward teams for going on the offensive.

“I would be classed as 'old school' and someone who doesn't like change,” he said.

“There are positives for teams who get the ball forward quicker now, and teams will go for two-pointers when they get the space to do so.”

The new rules also appear to make the referee’s job easier. Players will now see their team hit with the ball moving forward 50 metres for an opposing team’s free if they are aggressive towards the match official. Will that stamp out dissent?

“It will if it's a severe penalty,” said Faloon.

“That's why the rule was brought in: to stop the referees from getting abuse. I don't think that referees mind being questioned, but it's whenever it starts getting that bit more aggressive (it becomes a problem) and it's the same three or four players surrounding you and asking you question after question after question, that will now be gone.

“So, if players do that they are only going to cost their team a score more often than not.”