The stars come out for ​Armagh GAA's ‘Crimbo Cracker’ in aid of the Road Ahead Support Group

​All-Ireland champions Armagh hosted a ‘Crimbo Cracker’ exhibition match at the Box-It Athletic Grounds on Sunday, in aid of the Road Ahead Support Group.

​There were plenty of stars on show, whilst the game also afforded some players who have little or no inter-county experience but have been excelling at club level, to show what they can do to Kieran McGeeney and the management team in front of a couple of thousand spectators.

The ‘Santa Squad’ featured many familiar names, including Blaine Hughes, Paddy Burns, Greg McCabe, Tiernan Kelly, Niall Grimley, Oisin Conaty, Rory Grugan, Stefan Campbell, Andrew Murnin, Jason Duffy and Shane McPartlan.

Whilst the ‘Grinch Gaels’ was made up of players who will be trying everything they can to make an impression over the next few months and earn a place on the panel come the start of the league in January,

Players on the Grinch Gaels included Clann Eireann’s Sean McCarthy, Mullaghbawn’s Fergal O’Brien, Silverbridge’s Tiarnan Murphy and St Paul’s forward Eoin McConville, as well as inter-county star Ethan Rafferty.

Played with four 17-minute intervals instead of the usual two 35-minute halves, the spectators were treated to a first-hand look at the new rules set to be introduced to Gaelic football in 2025.

The game was officiated by four different referees: Kevin Faloon, Shane Murphy, Neil McGeown and Enda Mallon, with each taking one quarter. The referees will be the ones most challenged by the influx of changes come the start of competitive football in January.

The two-point scoring arc was in effect with Ethan Rafferty surging forward from his position as goalkeeper to be the first player to convert a two-pointer in Sunday’s contest.

The Grinch Gaels twice fell victim to the new rule which states that a team must keep three players forward at all times. The penalty for having two or less players in the opposition’s half of the field sees the penalised team concede a 13-metre free, from which inter-county players very seldom miss the target.

The new countdown clock was used, which provided great drama as teams looked to work scoring chances before time ran out. This timekeeping style has worked well in Ladies Gaelic Football and replace the traditional stoppage time period at the referee’s discretion at the end of halves.

Further changes saw just one player from each side contest the throw-in at the start of each half, whilst goalkeepers were not permitted to receive possession within their own half. This proved especially tricky for teams when trying to pass the ball out from defence, as they couldn’t use their goalkeeper as the spare man to pass to.

On the field of play, it was the more experienced Santa Squad who came out on top, winning 1-22 to 1-14.

The first half was tightly contested, with the Santa Squad leading by just two points at the break after Jason Duffy found the net. His surging run saw him receive possession off the shoulder and he drilled his shot past Rafferty and into the roof of the net.

The Santa Squad took over the game in the third quarter and pushed their lead out to 10 points heading into the final exchanges.

Sean McCarthy netted a late goal for the Grinch Gaels, but they weren’t able to pull off a comeback.

With no Dr McKenna Cup football this year, these trial games will prove crucial for those trying to force their way into McGeeney’s team for 2025 and it remains to be seen who impressed ‘Geezer’ the most.

If you wish to donate to the Road Ahead Support Group you can do so at: https://donate.stripe.com/dR614W1WC4yO3KM288