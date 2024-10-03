Crossmaglen's Rian O'Neill powers past Cullyhanna's Kieran McCooey during their quarter-final meeting. Pic: Brendan Monaghan

​Cormac Leonard Armagh SFC Semi-finals:

​Sunday October 6 (5pm) at The Box-It Athletic Grounds: Clann Eireann v Crossmaglen Rangers

Crossmaglen and Clann Eireann meet this Sunday in a game which every club football supporter in Armagh will have been hoping to see since the beginning of the Championship.

The back-to-back champion Rangers take on the side who downed them in the final in 2021 – their last Championship meeting.

The Lurgan side have proven that their 2021 Gerry Fegan title has been no fluke, as they have won the Division 1A league title in each of the last two seasons, and fell narrowly short to local rivals Clan na Gael in the last four of the Championship last year.

Ruairi Lavery’s side is arguably the strongest squad in Armagh and with a star-studded line-up of players such as GPA Player of the Year candidate Barry McCambridge, sharp-shooting forward Conor Turbitt and all-action midfielder Tiernan Kelly, expectations are high that they can win the title this year.

For Crossmaglen, the more things change, the more they stay the same. Talk that this current team doesn’t reach the standards of generations past will have suited them down to the ground, and the noise only grew following an opening day defeat to Clan na Gael.

The Rangers have had to overcome the tragic and untimely passing of Caolan Finnegan, but football has provided solace and they have won four straight games – including derby triumphs over Silverbridge and Cullyhanna.

Their key men have again been the usual suspects, with Rian O’Neill, Oisin O’Neill and Cian McConville their stand-out performers, whilst Chris Crowley held Aidan Nugent to a solitary point from play in the quarter-final – he may be the man tasked with curtailing Conor Turbitt.

This game has all the makings of a humdinger.

Saturday October 5 (5.30pm) at The Box-It Athletic Grounds: Clan na Gael v Madden

In the first Semi-final, Clan na Gael and Madden collide, with both sides confident in their chances of making the final.

Whilst Clann Eireann v Crossmaglen may be the more glamorous tie, the Clans and Madden will point to the fact that they topped their respective groups, with Clan na Gael finishing above Cross and Madden finishing above Clann Eireann.

In a hectic quarter-final, it was young players Callum O’Neill and Jack Lavery who led the charge for the Clans, whilst Stefan Campbell hit two goals.

Shane McPartlan had an unusually quiet day, but as a result you can expect him to make his presence known on Saturday.

For Madden, their win over Mullaghbawn was very business-like, as they saw off the south Armagh side by seven points.

Niall Grimley is the star of the team after an outstanding campaign in midfield for Armagh, whilst Conor Grimley and Joe Sheridan are the chief score-getters.

This one is hard to call.