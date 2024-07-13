WATCH: Blaine Hughes ‘The Armagh fans were electric, and they’ll be even more mental in two weeks’ time’
All-Ireland SFC Semi-final: Armagh 1-18 Kerry 1-16 (AET)
Goalkeeper Blaine Hughes spoke to us after Armagh booked their place in the All-Ireland Final for the first time since 2003, defeating Kerry this evening.
You can watch his interview for free in the link above.
For full match report and more reaction see this week’s Newry Reporter – in shops Wednesday July 16!
