WATCH: Blaine Hughes ‘The Armagh fans were electric, and they’ll be even more mental in two weeks’ time’

By Kieran Lynch
Published 15th Jul 2024, 13:22 BST
All-Ireland SFC Semi-final: Armagh 1-18 Kerry 1-16 (AET)

Goalkeeper Blaine Hughes spoke to us after Armagh booked their place in the All-Ireland Final for the first time since 2003, defeating Kerry.

You can watch his interview for free in the link above.

