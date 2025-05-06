WATCH: Ulster Final the ‘perfect opportunity’ for Armagh Ladies to showcase their ability says Blaithin Mackin

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Armagh’s Blaithin Mackin says that this Saturday’s upcoming Ulster Final against Donegal, which opens for the Men’s final, gives the players the ‘perfect opportunity’ to show what they can do in front of a huge crowd.

“It's huge, especially in the ladies' games, that's what you want.

“You want numbers there and you want the support there. And with Armagh and Donegal playing after, it's a perfect opportunity. And fair play to Ulster GAA and LGFA for organising it.

“Hopefully it'll be a really good day for all Armagh and Donegal supporters. You have two really good games and two good showcases to put out on the day.”

Armagh's Blaithin Mackin spoke to us at the recent Ulster Finals media event.

The game also gives the team the opportunity to put a disappointing conclusion to the league behind them.

“It'd be huge. I think probably that's what we need,” she said.

“We need a win after losing the league final and losing the last two league games as well.

“On top of that, I think a win is massive for us and there is no better time to do that. We'll look at our performance first and we'll want the performance, and hopefully on the back of that comes the win.”

Armagh's Blaithin Mackin pictured at the media event ahead of the Ulster Finals. Pic: Ulster GAA

The Orchard girls are on a three-game losing streak, having lost to Waterford and Meath in their final two fixtures, before they suffered a disappointing 4-14 to 0-11 loss against Kerry in the Division 1 league final.

Mackin says that the team ‘weren’t at it’ but will look to rectify that this weekend.

“I suppose you have to take the learnings from it. Obviously we're really disappointed and it wasn't how we wanted it to turn out.

“And against our own standards, we just weren't at it in that sense. But we'll learn from it and hopefully take the learnings and bring them into this Championship.

Blaithin Mackin of Armagh in action against Fay O'Donoghue of Kerry. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach / Sportsfile

“You have to look at different things you've done and how you could do better. So yeah, it was bad day at the office, as Darnell [Parkinson] rightly said, but there were definitely things that were in our control, which is something that we've looked at and hopefully will rectify.”

‘Really good moments in the league’

There were still plenty of positives to take from the game however, and Mackin pointed to the fact that plenty of new faces got game-time and impressed – particularly Maeve Ferguson, who joined Mackin, Lauren McConville and Niamh Reel on the ‘Team of the League’ XV.

“I think that was the main thing: getting younger girls and newer girls into the panel, and getting them solid game time in Division One against the top teams,” said the Shane O’Neill’s star.

Armagh's Maeve Ferguson has impressed in 2025, being named on the NFL Division 1 'Team of the League'. Pic: Sportsfile

“And they played in really tight games, not just coming in to see a game out or whatever. They were really coming in to maybe change a game, which they did. So, that was probably the main thing.

“The likes of Maeve Ferguson getting in the Team of the League, is a prime example of that. She is somebody who's working really hard and a younger player who is putting her own stamp on the team and on that position. So yeah, that was the main thing from the league.

“We had some really good moments during the league, but it's probably just then looking forward to turn that into a 60-minute performance.”

Armagh and Donegal are no strangers to one another in Ulster Finals, and they have contested some epic battles over the years.

Armagh have defeated the Tir Chonaill girls by a solitary point in the 2021, 2022 and 2024 finals, whilst Donegal defeated Armagh by four points in 2023.

“t's always close,” said Mackin.

“I think the last few finals have only been won by a point or two, nearly every one. So, you know how tough it's going to be and you know what you're coming up against - and having that familiarity can be good and bad. But we'll prepare as best as we can and we'll look forward to it.”