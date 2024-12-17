​‘We’ll embrace the target on our backs in 2025’ says Armagh captain Aidan Forker

Armagh captain Aidan Forker says that the team will embrace the challenge that being All-Ireland champions brings. Pic: John Merry

​Armagh captain Aidan Forker says that the team will embrace the challenge that being All-Ireland champions will bring come the start of the Allianz Football League next month.

​With the Sam Maguire in their grasp, Armagh will be the team that everyone in Division 1 wants to get one over on, but Forker says that it’s a nice problem to have.

“We're going to have a target on our backs, but we'll embrace that,” he said.

“We're looking forward to it. Isn't it nice to be going there (Salthill) as All-Ireland champions? But once the new year hits we'll soon take that title and put it to bed, because no one really cares who you are or what you are. You're back to being a bit of a nobody again when the league starts, because everyone is on zero points.

“But we'll embrace it. What better place is there to be than Division 1 and getting yourself ready for big games, big days and big crowds?

“We will be looking now to getting the bodies right. We still have a few weeks of training to do, in order to get ourselves prepared and be tactically more astute and aware with these new rules.

“We're looking forward to getting back out on the pitch, and whilst a repeat of the All-Ireland final will be a tough test away to Galway.”

With such a difficult list of fixtures to look forward to in the top flight, Armagh will want to adapt to the new rules as quickly as possible.Forker admitted that the squad are still getting to grips with the changes, but he believes the new rules will make for more high scoring affairs.

“It's definitely exciting,” said the Armagh captain.

“I think most people agreed that something needed to be done. The fact that there are a lot of changes would be my only critique. I suppose that's challenging for referees and players to get their heads around it.

“I know that we have been back in training over the last couple of weeks and it has been messy enough to tell you the truth in terms of boys getting their heads around the new rules.

“From the supporters' point of view or people watching at home initially there will be things going on that you won't be able to follow. There could potentially be a foul at one end of the pitch that wasn't necessarily impeding what's going on at the other end.

“It's definitely a new game, it's definitely going to be high scoring, and it will definitely favour the forwards.

“That's what people asked for and that's what they're going to get. It will be interesting to see if football fans will enjoy what is a new product.”

Forker was speaking ahead of the Armagh GAA charity match on Sunday, where a squad made up of mostly experienced inter-county players took on a team largely made up of players hoping to force their way onto the panel next year.

Proceeds from the game went to the chosen charity which was the Road Ahead Support Group.

“It's the first time out for a lot of these boys and for the cause that's in it, it's great,” said Forker.“There is a good crowd and a good buzz with plenty of children here. I know a lot of people like Niall [Grimley] have been doing a lot of great work in promoting the charity so it's only right and fitting for Armagh GAA to put their support behind it.”