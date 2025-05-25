'We're really grateful to have the Paul McGirr Cup to play for' says Armagh U17 boss Barra Murray

Conal Wilson (pictured) was one of several players who manager Barra Murray singled out for praise after his side defeated Dublin on Saturday.

​The Armagh U17s booked their spot in the Semi-finals of the All-Ireland B Football Championship with a resounding 14-point win over Dublin on Saturday afternoon.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Orchard lads dropped into the second tier competition after Monaghan knocked them out of the Ulster Championship.

However, they have bounced back with two very impressive wins on the spin, defeating Westmeath 2-17 to 0-8 and Dublin 5-12 to 2-7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Furthermore, the competition honours the life of deceased Tyrone Minor footballer Paul McGirr, and consequently manager Barra Murray says that his team will ‘take great pride’ in trying to win the title.

Armagh U17s manager Barra Murray (left) says that his team are grateful to have the Paul McGirr Cup to play for.

“It was really disappointing the way that we exited the Ulster Championship,” Murray conceded.

“We played Monaghan the day after the (Senior Men's) Ulster final in baking heat and the lads' preparation, it can't be helped by that. They were standing for hours in the sun the day before it where, say, Monaghan were sitting with their feet up. So, we were just caught flat that day against Monaghan. We definitely knew there was more in the tank.

“But we're really, really grateful that we have this Paul McGirr Cup to play for. And, I've told the lads the importance of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I've told the lads about what a great young minor Paul McGirr was; he was the same age as myself. I told them all about him and his legacy in Tyrone football and right across Ulster.

“We'll take great pride in going and trying to win that trophy.”

​

‘We’re over the moon’

Murray was speaking post-match after his team defeated Dublin at the weekend, and he says that having his full squad to pick from was key to the win.

“We're over the moon,” he said.

“People will be saying 'where was that performance a couple of weeks ago?'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's always nice getting over niggles and getting over knocks. Keelan McEntee was out for a long time with an ankle injury and just we're starting to see the best of Keelan during last week's game against Westmeath and there today.

“So, we've had a few injuries, but I'm just glad that they're all out on the field and playing a good standard of football. So, we're delighted with today.”

Goals win games

Any time you hit the net you give yourself a great chance at winning the game, and Armagh did just that on Saturday.

What was impressive was not only the quantity of goals they scored, but the quality of strikes provided – Harry Fearon chipping the goalkeeper and Odhran Reel finishing off a well-worked move the highlights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sean McCreesh is our forwards coach and it's something we've been working on a lot, that cut-run in behind,” Murray explained.

“We know Dublin like to play on the front foot, they're very aggressive in the tackle, they like to push out. We've got nippy forwards who were able to get in around the back of that a couple of times in the first half and we had a couple of classy finishes. Harry Fearon put one over the 'keeper's head and then Odhran Reel got in, gave the keeper the eyes and put his shot in at the near post.”

Defence restricted Dubs after half-time

Whilst their attack caught the eye, Armagh’s defence were stern – particularly in the second half, as they limited Dublin to 0-4, with just one point from play.

“Barry McDonald is the defensive coach and it's something that we've worked on a lot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's about being aggressive and being on the front foot. You would have seen that in terms of how we dealt with their long kick out, where we dropped Daithi O'Callaghan in. He was cutting out a lot of them.

“All the defenders were out in front. And that's the fundamental, basic stuff of Gaelic football. If you're in front, there's a far greater chance the ball's going to break to you than if you're behind.

“So, a lot of it was courage and bravery and getting out in front, desire and wanting the ball more. I thought Donncha [Aherne], Gavin [O'Rourke] and Conal [Wilson] in the full back line were exceptional. The half back line led by Cormac Murphy, they were physical and they were good on the ball.

“We worked it out well against the wind, I thought. And we outscored Dublin against the wind in the second half, just through strong running and desire and forwards that were willing to take on the shots.”