Clann Eireann win Armagh Minor Championship
In a tight and enthralling game, Clann Eireann came out 1-12 to 0-12 victors against an excellent and spirited Carrickcruppen team.
Tommy Coleman who managed the Clann Eireann senior Armagh champions in 2022 had his team in peak fitness for the final.
The winning captain Daire Young had a strong game with keeper Liam Carroll excellent saves and free kicks for the Lurgan side. The two McCooe twins Dylan and James played well alongside James Moriarty and Cohen Henderson.
Clann Eireann will go forward as the Armagh representative at the St Paul’s Belfast Ulster Minor Championship in December.
