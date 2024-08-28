Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Hanna Memorial trophy returned to Lurgan for the third year in a row with Clann Eireann following in the double winning Clan Na Gael Minor team.

In a tight and enthralling game, Clann Eireann came out 1-12 to 0-12 victors against an excellent and spirited Carrickcruppen team.

Tommy Coleman who managed the Clann Eireann senior Armagh champions in 2022 had his team in peak fitness for the final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winning captain Daire Young had a strong game with keeper Liam Carroll excellent saves and free kicks for the Lurgan side. The two McCooe twins Dylan and James played well alongside James Moriarty and Cohen Henderson.

Clann Eireann will go forward as the Armagh representative at the St Paul’s Belfast Ulster Minor Championship in December.