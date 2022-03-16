Coaching session is a ‘dream come true’ for local children

Press Eye - Northern Ireland - 6 March 2022 (L-R) Conor Glass, Liam Mc Kenna and Conor McKenna. Shield Accident Management - Eglish GAC coaching session with pro GAA players, Conor Glass and Conor McKenna. Photograph by Declan Roughan - 6 March 2022

Shield Accident Management, an accident management company, invited the children to Eglish GAC to enjoy the money-can’t-buy experience, said Shield Director, Monica Hughes: “The children were so excited to meet the players - it’s a dream come true for some of them who just love the sport.

“From the looks of determination on every child’s face during the session it was clear how seriously they take the game, and we’d like to congratulate them all on their efforts.”

Monica continued: “We’d also like to give a massive thank you to Eglish GAC for allowing us to use their grounds and to MFC Sport for supplying the bespoke kits for the kids.”

Press Eye - Northern Ireland - 6 March 2022 (L-R) Conor Glass, Daniel Mc Crory and Conor McKenna. Shield Accident Management - Eglish GAC coaching session with pro GAA players, Conor Glass and Conor McKenna. Photograph by Declan Roughan - 6 March 2022

SAM ambassador, Conor McKenna, who helped his Tyrone team win the all-Ireland final last year, and Conor Glass, whose team Glen won the Derry senior football championship for the first time in November 2021, were impressed with the talented youngsters.

Conor McKenna, SAM ambassador and Tyrone and Eglish GAA player, said: “We didn’t go easy on the kids during the coaching session, we drove them hard, and they did a fantastic job.

“Their energy and enthusiasm for the game was infectious and me and Conor couldn’t have been prouder of each and every player.”

Conor Glass, Glen and Derry GAA, said: “The effort shown by the boys and girls was immense.

Sixteen children from across Northern Ireland were treated to an expert coaching session, hosted by two of GAA’s biggest stars, Conor McKenna and Conor Glass, after winning a Shield Accident Management (SAM) competition. Pictured with both players is Stephen McCann from Shield Accident Management (centre, back) and all of the winners from across Northern Ireland

“They really did make the most of their time with us and we enjoyed some excellent performances during the training. A few stars of the future to watch out for.”

Kate McAleer from MFC Sports, which supplies quality teamwear and leisurewear to clubs, schools, organisations, said: “It was a joy to watch the kids run around the field in the kits that we made specially for the Shield Accident Management coaching session winners. Everyone did themselves proud.”