Cookstown firm sponsor GAA star Conor Meyler at ‘Plant for the Planet Games’

The Cookstown based company are sponsoring Tyrone star Conor Meyler to join 50 other GAA players from across Ireland taking part in ‘Plant the Planet Games’, a partnership between Warriors for Humanity, Self Help Africa and the Gaelic Players Association (GPA).

McAleer & Rushe’s sponsorship will help to tackle the global climate crisis by planting 25,000 trees in Africa which will offset up to 625 tonnes of carbon from the atmosphere every year and provide a vital source of food, income and shelter for thousands of families. The trees will also help improve and rehabilitate degraded soil and land.

An All-Ireland winner and All Star in 2021, Conor Meyler and GAA stars from across Ireland will travel to Kenya in mid-November to work with communities, visit cultural and climate related projects and take part in an exhibition GAA match at Nairobi rugby club.

Pictured from left, McAleer & Rushe founder and chairman Seamus McAleer, Tyrone GAA star and Plant the Planet Games participant Conor Meyler, McAleer & Rushe Contracts Director Shane McCullagh and McAleer & Rushe Chief Executive Eamonn Laverty.

Shane McCullagh, Contracts Director of McAleer & Rushe comments: “We are delighted to support Conor and the Plant the Planet Games campaign as Warriors for Humanity, Self Help Africa, and the GPA, embark on this historic trip to Kenya.”

“Its mission to leave a massive collective legacy on the planet, is one which McAleer & Rushe are fully committed to as part of our Climate Pledge. The planting of thousands of trees will not only tackle biodiversity loss and combat the increasing impact of climate change but provide a sustainable stream of income and food, for future generations to come.”

“The impact and influence that GAA stars like Conor will have through ‘Plant the Planet Games’, cannot be underestimated, by giving of their time and helping to drive the fund raising required for this life changing initiative and we would like to commend Conor and everyone involved for their vision, commitment and dedication.”

Thanking McAleer & Rushe for their sponsorship, Conor Meyler said: “I’m very grateful for the incredible support provided by county sponsor McAleer & Rushe as we embark to fundraise sufficient funds to plant one million trees in Africa. The work undertaken by Self Help Africa and Warriors for Humanity is empowering local communities in Africa and helping to improve the livelihoods for so many families.

“At the core of Gaelic Games is the bringing together of communities and this campaign will be no different and I’m looking forward to joining my fellow GAA players across all codes in Kenya.”

Founder of ‘Warriors For Humanity’ and ‘Plant the Planet Games’, Alan Kerins, comments: “We are hugely grateful for McAleer & Rushe coming on board supporting Conor Meyler and Warriors for Humanity in our upcoming historic Plant the Planet Games in Kenya. Conor is an outstanding role model and we are delighted to have an individual of such integrity and passion join us in our mission. McAleer & Rushe are huge long-standing supporters of so many great causes within the community including the GAA and their support will help us make history.”