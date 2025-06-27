Council Chairperson honours local sports stars from Dromintee and Jonesborough Primary Schools
Held at the Council Offices in Newry, the receptions celebrated both teams’ exceptional success at the prestigious Malachy McGeeney Tournament, where they claimed victory in the Medium Schools A and Small Schools finals respectively.
Welcoming the young athletes, Chairperson Councillor Philip Campbell praised the teams’ spirit and determination, “As Chairperson, it gives me immense pride to host these receptions and recognise the amazing accomplishments of our local primary schools. The success of the Dromintee girls and the Jonesborough boys is not only a testament to their hard work but also a shining example of what can be achieved when young people are supported and encouraged.”
He continued, “Sport plays a powerful role in shaping our young people – building resilience, teamwork, and confidence. These pupils have shown great character both on and off the pitch, and I want them to know that their efforts have not gone unnoticed. As a Council, we are committed to celebrating youth achievement and promoting opportunities for every child to thrive.”
Chairperson Councillor Campbell also extended heartfelt thanks to the teachers, coaches, and families whose unwavering support has helped nurture the teams’ success, “Behind every win is a team of dedicated adults – the parents, teachers and coaches – whose encouragement and guidance make all the difference. Today’s victories belong to them too.”
After the formalities, players were presented with commemorative gift bags as a small token of the Council’s pride in their achievements.
These receptions form part of the Council’s ongoing commitment to celebrating youth success and building a district where children and young people are empowered to reach their full potential.