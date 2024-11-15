CPN Ladies Senior team will play Donegal champions Downings in the Ulster Junior Club Football Championship Final on Saturday. Picture: Dermot Donnelly.

​Ulster Ladies JFC Final. Saturday November 16 (1.30pm) at Kildress: Downings v CPN Warrenpoint

​“It's an enormous achievement for the club and for the girls,” said Warrenpoint Senior Ladies manager Paul Murphy ahead of the club’s first ever Ulster Junior Final against Donegal champions Downings this Saturday in Tyrone.

“Even getting to the County Championship Final and winning it was a first for us and then going further down the line and getting to an Ulster Championship Final really is a huge achievement.”

Warrenpoint beat Antrim team Lamh Dhearg by a point 0-10 to 1-6 before their 0-11 to 0-7 victory over Aughnamullen in the semi-final, with Ulster completely unknown territory for the girls.

“No matter how much I do in my role, you can only find out so much and understand so much about the teams you're up against,” said Murphy. “So it will always come down to who is the better team on the day.

“But it's remarkable how the whole community has gotten behind the team, right from club chairman Paul McKibben, Club LGFA chairperson Collette Lock, even the club Chaplain Canon Kearney is attending matches and he's actually giving updates from the pulpit and news to the community, so that just shows how the whole parish and the whole town has embraced it all.

“For the families and friends and community to come out and give that kind of support it’s like having two other players on the field.”

And that was blatantly evident at Pairc Liam Uí Ír for the semi-final where a second half comeback by the Monaghan champions made for a nervy finish.

“There were jitters and nerves at the start because there were so many people there and they wouldn't be used to that but then when they got into the game and heard the crowd shouting and roaring it really was like there were two extra players and that’s probably what got the girls over the line.”

As for Saturday’s opposition, the manager certainly knows what they're up against from the side who beat Cavan’s Butlersbridge and then Derry champions Eoghan Rua to get to the final.

“I know them,” he said of the Derry Champions, “and they're a very, very capable team. So to come out with a one-point win over that side they must have dug in really deep.”

Downings have also competed in Ulster before so CPN will no doubt be the underdogs – which is no bad thing.

“The way I look at it is we're in massive bonus territory. The achievement of the girls to get to this point it just can't be questioned. Their dedication and commitment to getting there has been insurmountable.

“There are massive personalities on the team and they've developed over the year. They were all a quiet wee bunch when I took over last year,” said Murphy who was persuaded by his team member daughter Silin to take on the role when nobody else would and the team nearly folded. “It took her three months to convince me,” he laughed.

Amongst those leaders on the field is Enya Quinn who scored 0-6 in the semi-final

“Enya is a marvel. Her personality at training and matches just drives the team. Her commitment to the ball is 100 percent. Nothing is left behind and the team then get empowered by that. Emma Russell at centre half back is just a power house. She doesn't know what wall not to go through. There are so many of them like Roisin Kelly our full back who any team would love to have.”

With the club reeling over the news of PRO Aisling McGivern’s death on Saturday there’s no doubt that she too will be cheering them on from above and no matter what the result the girls will do her proud.