Down are ready and waiting in Newry for the visit of Leinster champions Louth

​All-Ireland SFC Group 3 Round 2. Saturday May 31 (5.30pm) ​at Pairc Esler: Down v Louth

On the back of a superb first round victory over Clare, Down welcome Louth to Pairc Esler with hopes of getting more points on the board.

Louth will be hoping to get their first points in the group, after they were defeated by Monaghan in their opener last Saturday in Newbridge.

Chance for revenge

Down's Daniel Guinness is tackled by Louth players during the league.

In terms of this weekend’s clash there is unfinished business for Down who lost by a point when the sides played in the National League. Despite winning their last Division 2 fixture against Monaghan and finishing with six points as well as Louth, that defeat in Drogheda meant Conor Laverty’s men were relegated in their stead.

Kieran McArdle and Ryan Burns nabbed the goals that ultimately cost Down that game but captain Sam Mulroy has been scoring heavily and there were goals again in the Leinster final against Meath one from Mulroy from the spot, another from Burns and a third by Craig Lennon. Tommy Durnin, Conor Grimes, and Ciaran Downey are also players to be wary of in the air.

Down had an extra week off to recover from the Clare game and work on strategy. The team showed great mental strength in Ennis, holding onto a big lead and playing intensely until the final whistle. Pat Havern has been consistently scoring well, including plenty of vital two-point scores, as has Danny Magill and Odhran Murdock. Adam Crimmins, James Guinness and Miceal Rooney were all on the scoresheet in Ennis with goals from Daniel Guinness, John McGeough and Caolan Mooney.

Defensively Down were also strong against Clare and more of the same will be needed on Saturday.

Odhran Murdock goes on the run against Clare during Down's All-Ireland Series opener.

‘We want to be playing on the big days’

One thing that was missing though was a big crowd. It will be a different story at home against the Leinster Champions and Danny Magill agrees that would be nice to see.

“One hundred percent. Louth are flying.

“They're riding the crest of a wave with the Minors in the Leinster final, the U20s in the All-Ireland final and obviously the Seniors have just won Leinster, so that's going to bring a wee bit of excitement too. It's going to be the first (All-Ireland Series) game in Pairc Esler in six years so if you get 15 to 18,000 at it, Newry will be rocking.

Danny Magill in action against Donegal.

“That's what you want. That's where you want to be playing as a footballer and as a collective. We want to be playing on the big days in the All-Ireland qualifiers so long may it continue.”

The red and black will be out for revenge from the last meeting too?

“I suppose that's another element to it too,” Magill agreed.

“Not even the fact that they won last time but the fact that they beat us and that's the game that ultimately sent us down looking back on it. So I suppose there's that bit of added spice and revenge hopefully will be sweet.”

Down's top scorer Pat Havern in Allianz League action against Cork.

Havern is also looking forward to the large home support.

“Hopefully with Louth coming to Newry and them coming off the back of winning the Leinster final there will be a big crowd,” he said.

"We have to perform. Louth beat us in the league and they're a good team – there's no denying that. They have some great midfielders and some great forwards. They'll have their tails up so it's putting it up to them now at home and hoping we can get over the line and work hard to prepare for that in the next two weeks. It will be a very tough game though.”