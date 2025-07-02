Down Camogs claim the inaugural All-Ireland U23 C title

Down Camogs All-Ireland U23 C Champions celebrate with the trophy.

U23 C Camogie Championship Final ​Down 2-14 Meath 1-9

Down were the favourites in this tie having beaten Meath a few weeks earlier in the round robin stages and they didn’t disappoint in Castleblaney claiming the inaugural All-Ireland U23 C Cup with an eight point victory.

The Mourne camogs were three points in front at the break but pushed on in the second half.

A brace of ‘45s and a point from play from Dara O’Shea in the first three minutes put Down into a three-point lead before Gina Hannifin registered Meath’s first from a free.

O’Shea nabbed another free and while Lauren Woods narrowed the n[margin to two Shauna Fettes netted and Niamh McConville tagged on a point to put Down into a 1-5 to 0-2 lead.

They weren’t out of the woods yet however, as Amy Boyle scored a goal in reply against the run of play but Sophie McGrath cancelled that out raising a green flag on 22 minutes and with points traded at both ends, Down led 2-5 to 1-5 at the break.

Meath scored the first point of the second half but a four frees converted by O’Shea, a brace from Grace Cunningham and a beauty from distance by goal scorer McGrath widened the gap to eight 2-12 to 1-6 midway through the half.

They were out of sight when O’Shea converted her ninth point from another free. One brilliant run through the middle and point from Cunningham epitomised Down’s dominance and they ran out 2-14 to 1-9 winners.

Down Scorers: D O’Shea (09, 6f, 2’45), S McGrath (1-1), S Fettes (1-0), G Cunningham (0-3), N McConville (0-1)

