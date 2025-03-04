Down comeback secures a share of the spoils in Wexford​

Rostrevor's Niamh Rice in recent league action for Down against Limerick.

Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 3 Round 5: Wexford 1-7 Down 1-7

Down Ladies came from behind twice in Wexford against the team who sit second in the table to salvage a draw. That result in Enniscorthy puts Down fifth in the table at the moment with seven points after five games.

​Wexford opened the scoring with a point from Chloe Foxe and things took an ominous turn for the visitors when Wexford captain Roisin Murphy hit the net before Down had a point on the board.

There was no need to panic however, as experienced Bryansford star Natasha Ferris got the scoreboard moving for the Mourne side with a point from play. But the home side kept the pressure on with Grace Donavan replying and Foxe converting a free to give them a 1-3 to 0-1 lead.

Niamh King narrowed the deficit to four points and it was all Down after that as Eimear Fitzpatrick, Laoise Duffy, King, Ferris and Niamh Rice rounded out a brilliant second quarter to give Down an 0-7 to 1-3 half-time lead.

Wexford came out strong in the second half with three points on the trot from Foxe , two from frees and another score from play by Caoilfhionn Ni Nuallain put the hosts into a 1-7 to 0-7 lead.

Once again Down dug deep however and pulled a goal out of the bag to salvage a draw.

Down now have a few weeks of a break before playing Offaly at home on March 23.

Down Team: C Byrne; C Millburn, A Greene. C McCreanor; M Doherty, C Mulvenna, N McKibben; E Sands, N McClory; N Ferris, E Fitzpatrick, L Duffy; V McCormack, N King, N Rice.

Ulster U16 Championship

Down 3-10 Antrim 1-16

Meanwhile, Down U16s took on Antrim at Colaiste Feirste Sportslain in the second round of their Ulster Championship.

It ended in another draw for Down who scored three goals to Antrim's one but were outscored in the points department with the match ending 3-10 to 1-16.

Down Team: C Faloon; C Doyle, F May Morgan, C Donnelly; E McHugh, A McEvoy, L Elmore, H Cassin; G Guest; C McGrath, A McEvoy, I McCoy; A Hanvey, L Devlin, K O'Rourke.