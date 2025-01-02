Down GAA elect first-ever female Chairperson at annual convention

Down GAA elected its first female Chairperson, Maureen O'Higgins of Liatroim Fontenoys. She is pictured with outgoing chair John Devaney.

Over 150 Delegates gathered in the Canal Court Hotel Newry for what proved to be an historic occasion that saw Down GAA elect its first female Chairperson, when Maureen O'Higgins of Liatroim Fontenoys succeeded outgoing chair John Devaney, who had completed his five year term.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Maureen is a former County Development Officer and Ulster Council Member, who has been County Vice Chairperson for the past five years, a former County Camogie player, who won All-Ireland honours as a player with both club and county.

Indeed, it is a double honour for Maureen's Family as her mum Rosaleen is the President of the Down Camogie Committee. This is a great honour for the McCartan and O'Higgins families and also for the Liatroim Club, and Maureen follows the late Charlie Keown, by becoming the second Chairperson to come from the famous Fontenoys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his outgoing address John Devaney, reflected on his five years in office, highlighting the launch of the Strategic Plan, the success on the field in football and hurling, culminating in five trophies including the Tailteann Cup, having a home in Down in 2024.

Down GAA Convention elected the new Committee at the Canal Court Hotel, Newry, including the first ever female Chairperson Maureen O'Higgins of Liatroim Fontenoys (centre).

The achievement of funding for the Centre of Participation, Well Being and Shared Learning Hub, has been one of the highlights of 2024, as this will allow Down GAA to bring a most exciting project to fruition and John Devaney encouraged everyone to put their shoulder to the wheel and ensure that the county delivers the best facilities for future generations to come.

Officers elected

Chairperson Maureen O'Higgins (Liatroim)

Vice Chairperson Patrick Savage (Teconnaugh)

Assistant Secretary Ryan Kelly (Ardglass)

Treasurer Diarmuid Cahill (An Riocht)

Assistant Treasurer Michael O Rourke (An Riocht)

Ard Comhairle Delegate Conor Watson (Ballygalget)

Ulster Council Delegate 1 Mark Doyle (Liatroim)

Ulster Council Delegate 2 Brendan Fitzpatrick (Bryansford)

PRO Paula Magee (Mayobridge)

Coaching Officer Paddy Hardy (Castlewellan)

Irish and Cultural Officer Gareth McGreevy (Saul)

Hurling Officer Liam Quinn (Bredagh)

Planning and Training Officer ( to be appointed)