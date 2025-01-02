Down GAA elect first-ever female Chairperson at annual convention
Maureen is a former County Development Officer and Ulster Council Member, who has been County Vice Chairperson for the past five years, a former County Camogie player, who won All-Ireland honours as a player with both club and county.
Indeed, it is a double honour for Maureen's Family as her mum Rosaleen is the President of the Down Camogie Committee. This is a great honour for the McCartan and O'Higgins families and also for the Liatroim Club, and Maureen follows the late Charlie Keown, by becoming the second Chairperson to come from the famous Fontenoys.
In his outgoing address John Devaney, reflected on his five years in office, highlighting the launch of the Strategic Plan, the success on the field in football and hurling, culminating in five trophies including the Tailteann Cup, having a home in Down in 2024.
The achievement of funding for the Centre of Participation, Well Being and Shared Learning Hub, has been one of the highlights of 2024, as this will allow Down GAA to bring a most exciting project to fruition and John Devaney encouraged everyone to put their shoulder to the wheel and ensure that the county delivers the best facilities for future generations to come.
Officers elected
Chairperson Maureen O'Higgins (Liatroim)
Vice Chairperson Patrick Savage (Teconnaugh)
Assistant Secretary Ryan Kelly (Ardglass)
Treasurer Diarmuid Cahill (An Riocht)
Assistant Treasurer Michael O Rourke (An Riocht)
Ard Comhairle Delegate Conor Watson (Ballygalget)
Ulster Council Delegate 1 Mark Doyle (Liatroim)
Ulster Council Delegate 2 Brendan Fitzpatrick (Bryansford)
PRO Paula Magee (Mayobridge)
Coaching Officer Paddy Hardy (Castlewellan)
Irish and Cultural Officer Gareth McGreevy (Saul)
Hurling Officer Liam Quinn (Bredagh)
Planning and Training Officer ( to be appointed)