Fine talent on display at the Down GAA Scór Final

Warrenpoint GAA won the Rince Foirne (Ceili Dancing).

​On a sunny Sunday afternoon as the Down hurlers took to the pitch in Kerry, the Mournes were alive with the sound of music as the Down County Scór Sinsear final took place in St Malachy's High School, Castlewellan.

A packed programme saw over 20 clubs competing for a coveted county medal and their opportunity to represent their club and county in the Ulster Semi-Final.

First up was Ceili Dancing which saw a local derby between Warrenpoint and Clonduff both dancing the 8 Hand Reel with Warrenpoint dancing their way to victory.

The solo singing competition was one of the most anticipated competitions of the day with 14 entries, and what talent there was on display. With beautiful performances all round, the judges were left with a difficult job and it was Mayobridge's Eimear Magee who claimed the title on the night with a stunning rendition of John Reilly The Fisherman.

The Novelty Act competition always promises to be an entertaining watch and this year was no exception. With three great performances from Aghaderg, Bryansford and Ballymartin, it was the Bryansford club that took the honours with their comical sketch about the revised rules in the GAA.

There was only one group taking part in instrumental music but the quantity here need not matter as the quality of St. Paul's playing had the audience in fine form heading into the break. Fresh on the back of the announcement that Fleadh Cheoil is coming to Belfast in 2026, these fine musicians had been playing at the launch of the announcement just the previous day in Belfast. Congratulations to all involved in securing the Fleadh Cheoil nahÉireann.

After a short break, the competitors were back on stage with the Ballad Group competition. A highly sought after title with many previous County, Ulster and All Ireland winners on stage, it was a thoroughly enjoyable competition. Warrenpoint's two groups, Mayobridge, Clonduff and Saul all gave beautiful performances. Saul's ballad group claimed the title on the night with a beautiful rendition of Érin Grá Mo Chroí and Carrickarede securing their place in the Ulster Semi Final.

The recitation section saw competitors take part from Glasdrumman, Clonduff, Rostrevor and East Belfast. After four fine performances it was Rostrevor's Kieran McNally who claimed the title with a poignant self penned piece about Rostrevor, their involvement and Kieran's involvement Scór with a beautiful nod to his mentor and mother, Kathleen.

The Set Dancing saw another competition between Warrenpoint and Clonduff. This time, it was Clonduff who danced their way to victory as they hope for a similar path ahead to that in 2023 when they reached the All Ireland Final.

With judges from Armagh, Derry, Down and Dublin, they were incredibly impressed with the standard of competition and the audience was thoroughly entertained throughout the 4 hour programme. Clonduff GAC were awarded the Peter Keenan Memorial Trophy for their contribution to Scór this year and County Scór Secretary and Clonduff Secretary, Anita Brannigan was delighted to accept the trophy on behalf of Clonduff.

Irish and Cultural Officer for Down GAA, Gareth McGreevy, thanked all clubs for their participation but reiterated there is much more work to be done to engage more clubs to increase entries in next year's competition. County Chairperson, Maureen Higgins, gave a heartfelt thank you to all competitors, mentors and clubs who continued to promote our language and culture and thanked the committee for their work before presenting the medals to the winners.

Winners (Na Buaiteoirí)

Rince Foirne (Ceili Dancing): Warrenpoint; Amhránaíocht Aonair (Solo Singing): Eimear Magee, Mayobridge; Aithriseoireacht/Scéalaíocht (Recitation/Storytelling): Kieran McNally, Rostrevor; Bailéad Ghrúpa (Ballad Group): Saul; Nuachleas (Novelty Act): Bryansford; Ceol Uirlise (Instrumental Music): St Paul's; Rince Seit (Set Dancing): Clonduff

The above winners will go through to the Ulster Semi Final which will take place in The Parish Centre, Banbridge on Sunday 23 March at 2pm.