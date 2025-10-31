GAA President Jarlath Burns helps launch ambitious St Bronagh’s GAA Development Plan

GAA President Jarlath Burns recently helped launch St Bronagh's Rostrevor GAA's ambitious Development Plan for 2025-29. Pics: Louis McNally

​​St Bronagh’s GAA, Rostrevor, Co. Down officially launched its inaugural Club Development Plan 2025–2029 at a special event hosted in their Social Club on Tuesday, 14th October 2025.

The evening marked a significant milestone in the club’s history and future direction. Uachtarán Cumann Lúthchleas Gael, Jarlath Burns, attended as Guest of Honour, joined by local elected representatives, club officials, members, and wider community stakeholders.

The Development Plan sets out a bold and structured vision built around six strategic pillars:

• Facilities

Club Chairperson Martin Daly, GAA President Jarlath Burns, Health Club Coordinator & Club Development Plan Sub Committee Emma Jane Morgan.

• Finance

• Health, Wellbeing & Culture

• Coaching & Games

• Governance

Down LGFA Chairperson Mike Barnett, GAA President Jarlath Burns, Down GAA Chairperson Maureen O’Higgins, and Club Chairperson Martin Daly

• Communications

Major projects announced include improvement works at Pettit Park, the development of a new MUGA pitch behind the Mary Street social club, redevelopment proposals for the Mary Street facilities, and ongoing progress regarding land and planning at the club’s Drumsesk Road site. Further initiatives include digital transformation efforts such as the launch of a new club app to enhance communication and accessibility.

Addressing attendees, GAA President Jarlath Burns praised the club’s forward-thinking approach and commitment to inclusion: “A club is not just a place you come from, it should be a place you can go to. I have no doubt you are a club that people go to.”

Highlighting the spirit of volunteerism at the heart of the GAA, he added: “To enable volunteerism, you need a cause and the cause was clear in the room” (in the sheer numbers who attended.)

Club Chairperson Martin Daly reflected on the significance of the occasion: “It gives me great pride on behalf of the executive committee to introduce our inaugural Club Development Plan. This is a clear and ambitious roadmap outlining our vision for St Bronagh’s GAA over the next four years.”

“St Bronagh’s has always been more than a sporting organisation - it is the cornerstone of our community.”

The full plan is now available to view on the St Bronagh’s GAA website and a web version of the plan can be found here: https://bit.ly/StBronaghsGAADevPlan25-29