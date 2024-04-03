Glenn GFC

For the next few years, the focus of members was on paying off the debt.

The behind-the-scenes efforts of a small subcommittee were eventually rewarded when in 2019 the club was awarded substantial funding from DAERA with additional funding from Newry, Mourne and Down District Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The committee switched its attention to the development of additional pitches.

Oran Byrne holding possession during the Glenn v Slaughtneil game.

A small, but very effective fundraising group set about raising funds from local businesses and the community. The efforts were duly rewarded as sufficient funds were raised to develop not only a full-sized pitch but also a 80m x 35m juvenile pitch, a small training pitch and a very popular walkway. While the majority of the work was done by Patterson’s, additional work has been completed by a team of volunteers.

The drive of club has not eased, as work is ongoing on a new gym and plans are being submitted for the construction of changing rooms and a toilet block.

On Saturday, March 23, a cold but surprisingly dry day, marked the opening of the new pitches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The U12.5 Shane Devlin blitz launched a day of festivities with teams from Down and Armagh participating. For a start of the season event, these young players displayed great levels of skill and fitness with Longstone winning the cup and the hosts winning the Shield.

​Jake and Danny pushing forward in the Shane Devlin Cup.

All teams then had the opportunity to enjoy some well earned refreshments in the community hub afterwards. Glenn Seniors then played former Derry and Ulster champions, Slaughtneil, in a senior game, with the visitors winning an enjoyable match.

This game was watched by a sizable crowd with many former players and members attending to view the facilities and offer their support.