Kilcoo battle-ready for Scotstown test

Miceal Rooney races past Scotstown's Darren Hughes at Pairc Esler when the sides met last year in the Ulster quarter-final. Pic: Brendan Monahan

Ulster Club Senior Football Championship Semi-final Saturday November 23 (6pm) at The BOX-IT Athletic Grounds: Kilcoo v Scotstown​

​It’s a rematch of last year’s Ulster quarter-final when Scotstown ousted Kilcoo by a solitary point in Pairc Esler following the Magpies’ comfortable win in the preliminary round over Derrygonnelly.

This time the teams do battle in Armagh and Kilcoo will be gunning for revenge having come through a nail-bitingly tough quarter-final against Crosserlough who they beat by two in the end – Paul Devlin the saviour at the death with two monster points.

“Last year I suppose was a learning curve, we didn’t really get tested by Derrygonnelly and then got caught the next day,” said Kilcoo manager Karl Lacey after the 0-15 to 1-10 win.

"I think that will stand to us, that was a test of character tonight.”

Scotstown will also be focussed on progressing to contest the Ulster crown having lost to Glen in the final last year. But in contrast to Kilcoo the Monaghan champions had a much less testing 0-19 to 0-6 victory over surprise quarter-finalists Erne Gaels at Brewster Park.

Scotstown have plenty of star quality in county men Rory Beggan, Ryan O’Toole, Damien McArdle, Conor McCarthy, Shane Carey, Kieran Hughes, Darren Hughes and Jack McCarron.

Beggan was the man who broke Kilcoo hearts last year with a free at the death from beyond the ‘45 but Kilcoo have plenty of star power in their ranks too as the undisputed kingpins of Down with six in a row county titles, three Ulster titles and as 2022 All-Ireland champions.

Ryan McEvoy, who marked McCarron tightly last year, was chosen as County and Club Player of the Year at last week’s Down All Star Awards.

Also on the All Star list were goalkeeper Niall Kane, Callum Rogers, Daryl Branagan, Anthony Morgan and Shealan Johnston. Ryan Johnston was also back from injury in the last game and Down manager Conor Laverty made a big impact when he came on. With talent in all areas throughout the panel, the Magpies will certainly be prepared for battle.