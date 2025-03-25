'We'll be back' says Down's defiant Danny Magill after league heartbreak

Danny Magill finds a gap in the Cork defence during the league. Had Cork lost on Sunday Down would have remained in Division 2.

​“We didn't really know what the full-time score was,” said Down's Danny Magill of the result between Louth and Meath after the final whistle had blown in Clones.

“If that's the case, then it's gutting,” he declared after the Newry Reporter informed him that Louth had won meaning Down were relegated after what was undoubtedly their best performance of the campaign.

“I'm very proud of the boys today against a top Monaghan side that were pushing for promotion. It's sort of the story of our season but we know we can compete at the top level. We know that in our hearts from the work that we do on the field and off the field. But, as I say it's gutting because it was such a positive result but it still ended up putting us down.

“But it's not all on today, it's the season as a whole. If you look at the Louth game, the Cavan game and Meath we probably weren't at our best and unfortunately now it's going to pip us at the post.”

To actually finish on six points, the same as Louth and to go down on a head-to-head is really disappointing.

“It’s emotional, overwhelming but I’m really proud of the boys,” were the feelings Magill said were going through his head in the moment and all of those were evident from his expression as the reality sank in.

“This group will always go to the wire. We know that in our hearts.”

On a positive note, Down will head into the Ulster Championship next month on the back of a winning performance against a top side and that's something Magill can take from the day.

“Like I said I think we fancy ourselves against anyone whether it's in Division 3, 2 or 1. We'll just have to dust ourselves down. The Championship is only around the corner and that's where we want to be playing. Our focus will now turn to Fermanagh in Brewster Park , Ederney or wherever it is.

“They had a decent league campaign too [Fermanagh finished fourth in Division 3 with nine points], they beat us down there two years ago in a Division 3 game so we know what to expect and more. We'll dust ourselves down and go again.”

Regardless of the drop back to Division 3, the Burren player agrees that the character and growth of the team in recent years is undeniable, particularly when Down have been under the cosh in games, not least on Sunday when Monaghan battled back from a 10-point deficit in the second half.

“I feel like the new rules allow for that. If you're up by 10 or down by 10 I don't think the game is ever going to be over,” said Magill who was impressed with the fact that Down only scored one two-pointer from their 24-point tally.

“Twenty-four points with [only one two-pointer] is a credit to ourselves. But, like I said my head’s in a fuzz, I don't really know what to think about today. But we'll be back. This team always bounces back. There's great character in this group. We're all very close-knit so we'll dust ourselves down and go again in Ulster.”