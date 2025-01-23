Down on the rise looking forward to Division 2

Down County Player of the Year Ryan McEvoy celebrates winning the Tailteann Cup with teammate Pat Havern in Croke Park last summer.

​Allianz Football League Division 2

​DOWN

Manager: Conor Laverty

2024: Promotion from Division 3

Down are back up in Division 2 and back in the Sam Maguire competition this summer having won the Tailteann Cup.

They missed out on promotion the previous season but Conor Laverty’s men were determined to make it this time and did so with six wins and a draw against Westmeath, who also beat the Mournemen in the league final – Hopefully it’s third time lucky as they meet again on March 15 in Pairc Esler.

An unblemished run in the Tailteann Cup followed with wins over Limerick, London, Offaly, Wicklow, Sligo and Laois in the Croke Park final.

Kilcoo’s Ryan McEvoy won County Footballer of the Year and along with the Kilcoo contingency including Ryan Johnston who is recovered from injury, players like Pierce Laverty, Daniel Guinness and Peter Fegan impressed last year.

The new rules could benefit Down who have plenty of speed in their ranks and powerful kickers like Odhran Murdock, Pat Havern and goalkeeper Niall Kane.

Burren’s Danny Magill had a great championship last year and has been turning up the heat in the Sigerson Cup for Ulster University but his clubmate Liam Kerr will be a big loss as he is travelling to Australia. Down will be tested but they are a county on the rise and have a committed group of talented players that can do a job.

Verdict: Should hold their own and consolidate Division 2 status

DOWN FIXTURES

Sunday January 26 (2pm)

Dr Hyde Park: Roscommon v Down

Sunday February 2 (1pm)

Pairc Esler: Down v Cork

Saturday February 15 (6pm)

Pairc Esler: Down v Meath

Sunday February 23 (2.30pm)

Pairc Mhuire: Louth v Down

Saturday March 1 (6pm)

Kingspan Breffni Park: Cavan v Down

Saturday March 15 (6pm)

Pairc Esler: Down v Westmeath

Sunday March 23 (1.30pm)

St Tiernach's Park: Monaghan v Down