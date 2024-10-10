Drumgath aiming to claim the Down Intermediate title in Saturday night's decider

Drumgath's Shea Byrne in Championship action against An Riocht.Drumgath's Shea Byrne in Championship action against An Riocht.
​Parador Lodge Down Intermediate Championship Final. Saturday October 12 (6pm) at Pairc Esler: Drumgath v Clann na Banna

​Drumgath last reached the Intermediate Championship final in 2020, while their opponents have already made history for the club reaching the Intermediate Championship final for the first time ever.

They did so with a shock victory over Rostrevor who were finalists for the last two years, with Connor Lenaghan the hero for Clann na Banna. He scored two goals on the way to the 2-8 to 0-10 semi-final victory – the second from the penalty spot late on.

Meanwhile, Drumgath had a much easier semi-final against Darragh Cross, with two goals from Shea Byrne and one from Cathal Tumilty securing a 3-11 to 1-6 victory. Before that they too beat the Reds in the first round, with wins against Ballymartin, and An Riocht after that. Clann na Banna also beat the Kingdom in their first round fixture, so it will be interesting to see how Saturday’s final pans out.

RESULTS

Round 1

An Riocht 1-13 Clann na Banna 1-14

Rostrevor 0-7 Drumgath 0-12

Round 2

St John Bosco 2-9 Clann na Banna 0-17

Ballymartin 0-10 Drumgath 1-13

Quarter-finals

Drumgath 1-12 An Riocht 1-9

Clann na Banna 2-9 St John’s 1-9

Semi-finals

Darragh Cross 1-6 Drumgath 3-11

Rostrevor 0-10 Clann na Banna 2-8

