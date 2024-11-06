​Drumgath target the Ulster Championship next with Arva coming to Newry

Joint captains Colm Maginn and county final Man of the Match Pearse McPolin.

Ulster IFC Quarter-final. Saturday November 9 (4pm) at Pairc Esler: Drumgath v Arva

It’s been a brilliant year for Drumgath who were promoted from Division 3 in the league and then went on to claim their third Down Intermediate Championship title – and first since 2013.

The Rathfriland club did so with a 3-16 to 0-12 win over Clann na Banna in the final, with a 1-9 to 0-3 half-time lead – the maximum scored by Keelan Toner, the finish line in sight after the break with the first of two goals from Patrick Downey.

They also had a comfortable 11-point victory over Darragh Cross in the semi-final but victory over one of the favourites Rostrevor in the first round undoubtedly sowed the seeds of belief.

“You get belief from winning games,” Joint captain Pearse McPolin who was well-deserved Man of the Match in the county final, told the Newry Reporter at the Ulster Championship launch last week.

“The more games you win the more you believe and the more you think you can push on. Definitely at the start winning the championship wasn't in our expectations but we gathered momentum. I think it's been coming together nicely the last few years and thankfully the management have been able to get the best out of us this year it shows the potential in the group. We’re not really sure where the ceiling is but we'll just keep pushing week by week, game by game and see where we can go.”

Arva are certainly a team on the up too. Having last won the Cavan Intermediate Championship in 2016 they were relegated to the Junior Championship in 2021 but won back to back championships, claiming the Junior title in 2023 and then their fourth Intermediate title. They were unbeaten in this year’s Cavan championship and enjoyed a 3-11 to 0-11 victory over Butlersbridge in the final.

Although it was goals that separated the teams in the end, Arva were comfortable winners with two of those in the first two minutes and they led by eight at half-time.

While McPolin and the other players haven’t had the chance to look at Arva yet, the feelers are out.

“I know the management has had a look at them and they've been feeding back to us. They're a good side and we'll have to play close to our full potential to get a win. It's a couple of weeks away yet so we're just focussing on our own game-plan. Closer to the time we'll zone in on what Arva do well. But I think it's important to remember what your own strengths are and try to play to those.”

‘The mood is very positive’

Meanwhile, the team has a full bill of health and the buzz around Drumgath is palpable as the competition draws near.

“The mood is very positive at the minute and everyone is just looking forward to it. It's a really positive thing to happen to lift the community,” feels McPolin

“It's unknown territory for us. There is a good group who played in 2013 in Ulster and again in 2016 in the Junior championship, but for me and probably about half the group, we've never played in the Ulster Championship before so we're really looking forward to it.

“You approach every game the same. That's the tactic we've been adopting this year. It doesn't matter if it's league, championship or Ulster championship You treat every opponent with the same amount of respect.”

He doesn’t put too much stall in having home advantage either.

“I'm not sure that it matters that much. Hopefully there is a big crowd but that Arva team played all over Ulster last year in the Ulster Junior and the All-Ireland so going to Newry won't phase them at all. But we are really looking forward to it and will give it everything we have.”