Following a very successful campaign, this team has won both Derry and Ulster championships in its respective grade.

The Coleraine camogs secured their place in the final after beating Athleague (Roscommon) in the semi-fnal on Saturday.

The club has organised a GoFundMe fundraiser to help with costs associated with the forthcoming final.

Eoghan Rua's Senior Camogie team have made it through to the Junior All-Ireland Final which will be played this weekend. Photo credit: Stephen F McMullen of SFM McMullen Photography